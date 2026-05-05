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News   Antisemitism

Colorado firebombing suspect to plead guilty

Man accused in deadly antisemitic 2025 firebombing of rally in Boulder in support of hostages held by Hamas will plead guilty to murder and other state charges, his lawyers say.

May. 5, 2026
JNS Staff
BOULDER, COLORADO - JUNE 8: Boulder Police man a road block on June 8, 2025 in Boulder, Colorado. On June 1, suspect Mohamed Soliman allegedly threw incendiary devices at a group participating in an organized walk to show solidarity with hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. Soliman was charged with 118 counts, including 28 counts of attempted murder. (Photo by Chet Strange/Getty Images)
Boulder police man a road block on June 8, 2025 in Boulder, Colorado.
Photo by Chet Strange/Getty Images.
( May 5, 2026 / JNS )

A man accused of carrying out a 2025 antisemitic firebombing attack in Colorado that killed one person and wounded more than a dozen others plans to plead guilty to murder and other state charges later this week, according to court documents filed by his attorneys, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

Lawyers for Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 46, said he will admit to all counts stemming from the June 1 attack in downtown Boulder, where authorities say he hurled Molotov cocktails at a weekly rally on the Pearl Street pedestrian mall. The demonstrations were held in support of hostages held by Hamas terrorists in Gaza following the Oct. 7, 2023 invasion of southern Israel.

Karen Diamond, 82, died from injuries sustained in the attack.

Soliman, an Egyptian national who federal officials say was living in the United States illegally, faces life in prison without the possibility of parole if a judge accepts the plea. Investigators allege he spent a year planning the attack and told them he intended “to kill all Zionist people,” targeting roughly 20 participants because of their perceived ties to Israel. He has pleaded not guilty in a separate federal hate-crimes case, where prosecutors are still weighing whether to seek the death penalty.

Boulder Mayor Pro Tem Tara Winer, who said some of the victims were close friends, called the firebombing “a horrific attack” and plans to attend Thursday’s hearing to support them.

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