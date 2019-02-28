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Republicans seek first-ever convention in Jerusalem

“This is expected to be the first international conference of its sort, and we can’t think of a better place to hold it,” says Marc Zell, chairman of Republicans Overseas Israel. “The proposed conference will present the unshakeable alliance between the U.S. and Israel.”

Feb. 28, 2019
Republicans Overseas Israel co-chair Marc Zell speaking at their “Jerusalem Forever” rally. Credit: Republicans Overseas Israel.
Republicans Overseas Israel co-chair Marc Zell speaking at their “Jerusalem Forever” rally. Credit: Republicans Overseas Israel.

For the first time, representatives of the Republican Party living outside the United States plan on convening an international conference in Jerusalem.

Marc Zell, an Israeli-American lawyer and the chairman of Republicans Overseas Israel, sent Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion a letter saying that, among other things, the conference is expected to focus on diplomatic issues and that organizers intend to invite representatives of the Trump administration.

“This is expected to be the first international conference of its sort, and we can’t think of a better place to hold it than Jerusalem,” Zell wrote in the letter. “The proposed conference will present the unshakeable alliance between the U.S. and Israel.”

Speaking to Israel Hayom, Zell said: “The decision to convene the conference in Jerusalem is a direct continuation of U.S. President Donald Trump’s declaration of recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and moving the U.S. Embassy to [the city], decisions which were greatly appreciated among millions in the United States. The date chosen for the conference, in October of 2019, falls near the onset of the U.S. presidential campaign,” for which elections will be held in 2020.

“We’ve received positive initial indicators. We are very hopeful about holding this conference, but it also depends on other factors,” said Zell.

Zell met earlier this week with Lion and Deputy Mayor Haim Cohen, in which Lion expressed a desire to host the conference in the capital.

The international convention comprises representatives of the Republican Party living in 62 countries outside the United States.

“The city of Jerusalem and I would be honored to host the international Republican convention in Jerusalem, the unified capital of Israel,” said Lion. “The United States is an old and true friend and holding the conference for the first time in history within the borders of the State of Israel is truly good tiding.”

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