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Israeli Cabinet unanimously approves first ambassador to Somaliland

Michael Lotem finished a three-year tour as envoy to Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Malawi and the Seychelles in August 2025.

Apr. 26, 2026
JNS Staff

Israeli Cabinet unanimously approves first ambassador to Somaliland

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Somaliland
Aerial view of residents waving Somaliland flags as they gather in downtown Hargeisa to celebrate Israel’s announcement recognizing the nation’s statehood, Dec. 26, 2025. Photo by Farhan Aleli/AFP via Getty Images.
( Apr. 26, 2026 / JNS )

Israel’s Cabinet on Sunday unanimously approved the appointment of Michael Lotem as the Jewish state’s first ambassador to Somaliland.

Lotem, a senior diplomat, was announced as Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar’s pick for the post on April 15.

Lotem finished a three-year tour as ambassador to Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Malawi and the Seychelles in August 2025, and has since served as a non-resident economic ambassador to Africa. He had previously served as ambassador to Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

“The posting will initially be non-resident. Lotem will be based in Jerusalem rather than in Somaliland, managing the bilateral relationship through visits and direct engagement,” the Somaliland Chronicle reported on April 18.

Somalia, which does not recognize Somaliland’s 1991 declaration of independence, reacted angrily, saying it “categorically rejects” any attempt to grant diplomatic or political recognition on any part of what it still considers its territory, the Somali Guardian reported on April 15.

“Such actions risk destabilizing regional progress and emboldening divisive narratives,” said Somalia’s Foreign Ministry.

In a joint statement on April 18, the foreign ministers of Algeria, Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Libya, the Palestinian Authority, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan and Turkey also condemned Israel’s announcement, calling it a “flagrant violation” of Somalia’s sovereignty.

Israel became the first country to recognize the self-declared nation of Somaliland on Dec. 26, 2025.

“The State of Israel plans to immediately expand its relations with the Republic of Somaliland through extensive cooperation in the fields of agriculture, health, technology and economy,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

A Sunni-majority country, Somaliland practices tolerance and has expressed support for Israel and the Abraham Accords, the U.S.-brokered 2020 deal between Israel and several Muslim states.

Michael Lotem. Credit: Michael Lotem/X.
Michael Lotem. Credit: Michael Lotem/X.

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