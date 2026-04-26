Israel’s former UK envoy to head PM’s public diplomacy office

The Israeli Cabinet on Sunday approved the appointment of former Israeli Ambassador to the United Kingdom Tzipi Hotovely as head of the National Public Diplomacy Directorate in the Prime Minister’s Office, filling a position that has been vacant for two years.

A member of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling Likud Party and a former deputy foreign minister, Hotovely, 47, will take up her new office on May 5.

“In her various roles, Hotovely worked, among other things, to promote the image of the State of Israel, was interviewed extensively by international media outlets around the world, and fought in the international public relations arena during the war,” the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The previous head of the public diplomacy office, Moshik Aviv, resigned in May 2024.

Hotovely served as Israel’s ambassador in London from 2020 to 2025. She is being succeeded by Netanyahu’s chief of staff, Tzachi Braverman, whose appointment was initially delayed due to an investigation into a leak of a classified document.