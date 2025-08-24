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Sephora removes Huda Beauty after founder blames Israel for World Wars, 9/11

Cosmetics empire built by Iraqi-American entrepreneur excluded from retailer’s most important annual campaign following antisemitic TikTok video.

Aug. 24, 2025
Inbal Chiat
Huda Beauty's Iraqi-American Huda Kattan. Screenshot: @huda/Instagram.
Huda Beauty’s Iraqi-American Huda Kattan. Screenshot: @huda/Instagram.

Global personal care and beauty products chain Sephora has decided to remove Huda Beauty from its upcoming fall “Experts” campaign, according to the media website Puck.

The decision comes after Huda Kattan, founder and CEO of Huda Beauty, found herself in early July embroiled in a media storm after she shared a video on her TikTok account in which she made false claims that Israel was responsible for World War I and World War II, the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and the Hamas massacre on Oct. 7, 2023.

“All of the conspiracy theories coming out and a lot of evidence behind them—that Israel has been behind World War I, World War II, September 11, October 7—they allowed all of this stuff to happen,” Kattan said in the post to her 1.7 million followers, according to the StopAntisemitism NGO.

The video aroused criticism among Jewish communities and international organizations, including the Anti-Defamation League, which responded sharply and called for exposing the antisemitic narratives being spread. Following numerous reports, TikTok removed the video for “violating platform rules.”

In a statement to Fox News Digital, StopAntisemitism founder Liora Rez slammed Kattan as an “unhinged hater” who spreads “bigotry.”

Sephora, owned by luxury goods giant LVMH, initially maintained ambiguity and a cautious response. In early August, it published an official statement saying it was examining the situation and working in cooperation with the brand, and later updated that it had opened an internal investigation and clarified that promoting hatred, harassment or false information stands in complete opposition to its values.

Two weeks ago, Kattan published a lengthy response video in which she claimed her words were misinterpreted and that the original video was criticism of Israeli policy only, not about Jews or Judaism. According to her claim, she removed the video herself after seeing that its content had been altered, and she accused her critics of spreading a defamation campaign against her.

According to American watchdog StopAntisemitism, while cutting Huda Beauty from Sephora’s fall campaign is a “significant first step,” the French multinational retailer has yet to completely sever ties with Kattan’s empire.

Until it does, the U.S.-based NGO stated it will not buy from Sephora, urging others to boycott the chain as well.

Kattan, born in the U.S. to parents of Iraqi origin, established the cosmetics brand in 2013 that became an international empire with an estimated value of about $1.2 billion. Although the brand is also sold on leading international websites such as Harrods and Indian retail company Nykaa, in North America it relies almost entirely on exclusive distribution through Sephora.

This is an edited version of an article that first appeared in Israel Hayom.

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