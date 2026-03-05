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Business and Economy

Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Wall Street, New York City
U.S. News
Moody’s downgrade of NYC ‘just a warning’ city comptroller says
A small business owner in the Big Apple told JNS that she is being hurt by tariffs more than by the credit rating.
Mar. 20, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Los Angeles
U.S. News
Israeli-founded companies created 20,000 jobs in California in 2024, report says
Aaron Kaplowitz, president of the U.S.-Israel Business Alliance, told JNS that state elected officials should “publicly say that California is open for business to Israeli entrepreneurs.”
Mar. 19, 2026
Aaron Bandler
An Israir plane at the Ben Gurion International airport near Tel Aviv on Oct. 31, 2024. Photo by Nati Shohat/Flash90.
Israel News
Israir cancels regularly scheduled flights until Passover
El Al previously announced that it would not operate any regularly scheduled flights until the end of next week.
Mar. 19, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
A 2018 Tesla Model S. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
Tesla offers free charging for Israel, Mideast customers
The measure will remain in place until further notice.
Mar. 19, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters onboard Air Force One on March 15, 2026. Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images.
World News
Trump erupts over Iran strike on Qatari gas field, issues stark warning to Tehran
The Islamic Republic’s missile assault came in retaliation for what it said was an IAF strike on its part of the same field; Israel has not taken credit for that attack.
Mar. 19, 2026
David Isaac
Eli Cohen
Israel News
Gas pact with Lebanon ought to be nullified, Israeli minister says
The maritime border agreement signed with Lebanon did not improve Israel’s security, as shown by the ongoing war with Hezbollah, Eli Cohen said.
Mar. 16, 2026
JNS Staff
Wall Street, New York City
U.S. News
Moody’s shifts NYC economic outlook from ‘stable’ to ‘negative’
While the city comptroller called it a “sobering wake-up call,” the mayor said the decision to revise the rating was “premature.”
Mar. 13, 2026
Thai bulk carrier “Mayuree Naree” is seen after it was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz on March 11, 2026. Credit: Handout/Royal Thai Navy/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Tehran targets oil supply, threatens to bring down world economy
Iran has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, through whch 20% of the world’s petroleum supply normally passes.
Mar. 12, 2026
David Isaac
The offices of Google are pictured in London on Feb. 28, 2026. Photo by Justin Tallis / AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Google closes record $32 billion deal for Israeli cybersecurity firm Wiz
Joining Google Cloud “allows us to scale our mission of protecting customers wherever they operate,” said CEO Assaf Rappaport.
Mar. 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE)
Features
How the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose to record highs despite war
While the Iron Dome protects Israel’s skies, a “Digital Dome” of tech-driven economic resilience is protecting its markets, insiders say.
Mar. 11, 2026
James Spiro
Amazon logo
Israel News
Amazon halts shipments to Israel amid flight cancellations
The decision, made in light of the raging war in the Mideast, meant that Israelis could not take advantage of special discounts for MasterCard Day.
Mar. 11, 2026
JNS Staff
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OPINION
Tamir Dortal
Opinion
When the treasury yielded to the Histadrut during wartime
Tamir Dortal
Opinion
Saudi relations with the United Arab Emirates
Joseph Puder
Israel Cidon
Opinion
For New York, international collaboration drives progress
Israel Cidon
Opinion
Reading Washington’s signals: Redefining Israel’s role in America
Elad Israeli
Nachum Kaplan
Opinion
Israelis want out, Diaspora Jews want in
Nachum Kaplan
Mitchell Bard
Featured Columnist
CAIR’s ‘pay-for-Jew-hatred’ policy
Mitchell Bard
Lawrence Solomon
Opinion
The Israeli left’s absurd autarky claims
Lawrence Solomon
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