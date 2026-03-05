Business and Economy
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
A small business owner in the Big Apple told JNS that she is being hurt by tariffs more than by the credit rating.
Aaron Kaplowitz, president of the U.S.-Israel Business Alliance, told JNS that state elected officials should “publicly say that California is open for business to Israeli entrepreneurs.”
El Al previously announced that it would not operate any regularly scheduled flights until the end of next week.
The measure will remain in place until further notice.
The Islamic Republic’s missile assault came in retaliation for what it said was an IAF strike on its part of the same field; Israel has not taken credit for that attack.
The maritime border agreement signed with Lebanon did not improve Israel’s security, as shown by the ongoing war with Hezbollah, Eli Cohen said.
While the city comptroller called it a “sobering wake-up call,” the mayor said the decision to revise the rating was “premature.”
Iran has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, through whch 20% of the world’s petroleum supply normally passes.
Joining Google Cloud “allows us to scale our mission of protecting customers wherever they operate,” said CEO Assaf Rappaport.
While the Iron Dome protects Israel’s skies, a “Digital Dome” of tech-driven economic resilience is protecting its markets, insiders say.
The decision, made in light of the raging war in the Mideast, meant that Israelis could not take advantage of special discounts for MasterCard Day.
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