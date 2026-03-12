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Trump: ‘Iran is being absolutely decimated’

The president says the regime’s navy and air force are gone and vows to keep up U.S. pressure until victory.

Mar. 12, 2026
Joshua Marks

Trump: ‘Iran is being absolutely decimated’

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U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press after arriving on Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on March 11, 2026. Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images.
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press after arriving on Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on March 11, 2026. Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images.

U.S. forces are “riding free range” over Iran, whose military capabilities have been largely destroyed, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday.

“We have very good news on the war front, namely they are absolutely being destroyed. Iran is being absolutely decimated,” Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland after returning from domestic travel.

The Islamic regime “has no navy” and “no air force” and U.S. strikes have left the country with few remaining air-defense or control systems, the president said regarding the Israeli-American military operation that began on Feb. 28.

Trump said many observers believe the war has “already been won.” He stressed the United States must “win it quickly, but win it,” and floated the prospect of crippling Iran’s electric grid in “one hour,” though he said he would prefer not to take such a step so as to allow for the country to rebuild.

The president added that he would move “very quickly” to tap the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to stabilize energy markets, and then “fill it up” again.

Commenting on a post-war Iran, the president said that “we don’t want to let it [the Islamic regime] regrow and ideally would like to see somebody in there that knows what they’re doing, in other words that can build a country.”

Asked about a law enforcement bulletin warning of a potential attack involving drones launched from offshore at California, the president said the report was “being investigated” and described Iran as “an evil country” for the past 47 years.

Trump also said he has been briefed on possible Iranian sleeper cells in the United States, adding that “a lot of people came in through Biden with his stupid open border,” and that authorities “know where most of them are” and “have our eye on all of them.”

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