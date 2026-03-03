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Trump: US military ‘stocked, ready to win big’

The days when the Islamic Republic attacked maritime routes and disrupted global economic prosperity “are over,” says CENTCOM.

Mar. 3, 2026
JNS Staff

Trump: US military ‘stocked, ready to win big’

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Operation Epic Fury
U.S. Central Command said it commenced “Operation Epic Fury” at the direction of the president of the United States, Feb. 28, 2026. Credit: CENTCOM.

U.S. President Donald Trump dismissed claims on Tuesday that American forces lack sufficient military equipment to conduct a long campaign in Iran, saying that the “United States is stocked, and ready to WIN, BIG.”

“The United States Munitions Stockpiles have, at the medium and upper medium grade, never been higher or better. As was stated to me today, we have a virtually unlimited supply of these weapons,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He continued, “Wars can be fought ‘forever,’ and very successfully, using just these supplies (which are better than other countries’ finest arms!). At the highest end, we have a good supply, but are not where we want to be.”

He further accused his predecessor, Joe Biden, of delivering high-grade weapons to Ukraine for its war against Russia for free, without replenishing the stock.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance was asked on Monday by Fox News about the timing of “Operation Epic Fury.” Vance stressed that while “Operation Midnight Hammer” last June destroyed Iran’s nuclear facilities, setting Tehran’s project “substantially back,” the U.S. president “was looking for the long haul,” to ensure that Tehran never obtains a nuclear weapon.

Trump “was looking for Iran to make a significant long-term commitment that they would never build a nuclear weapon, that they would not pursue the ability to be on the brink of a nuclear weapon and after months, really almost a year of painstaking diplomacy, what the president determined is he didn’t want to just keep the president, or excuse me, keep the country safe from an Iranian nuclear weapon for the first three, four years of his second term,” Vance said. “He wanted to make sure that Iran could never have a nuclear weapon and that would require fundamentally a change in mindset from the Iranian regime. So, he saw that the Iranian regime was weakened.”

Vance went on to say that Trump “knew that they [the Iranians] were committed to getting on that brink of a nuclear weapon and he decided to take action because he felt that was necessary in order to protect the nation’s security.”

He further maintained that Trump “wants to make it clear to the Iranians and to the world that he is not going to rest until he accomplishes that all-important objective of ensuring that Iran can’t have a nuclear weapon.”

As for the coming days, Vance said that “we have much greater capacity to inflict damage on the Iranian nuclear program, but also on various missiles that threaten our troops.”

The vice president also pushed back against concerns that the United States would find itself in a quagmire similar to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.

“What’s so different about this is that the president has clearly defined what he wants to accomplish and there’s just no way, I said this before the conflict started, I’ll repeat it again, there’s just no way that Donald Trump is going to allow this country to get into a multi-year conflict with no clear end in sight and no clear objective,” he said.

Meanwhile, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that U.S. forces had destroyed Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) command and control facilities, Iranian air defense capabilities, missile and drone launch sites and military airfields.

“We will continue to take decisive action against imminent threats posed by the Iranian regime,” CENTCOM tweeted.

In another tweet, the command said that American troops “are hitting Iran surgically, overwhelmingly, and unapologetically. Operation Epic Fury is laser-focused on destroying Iranian offensive missiles.”

It added that the military campaign involves the “largest regional concentration of American military firepower in a generation.”

CENTCOM relayed that after having 11 naval vessels in the Gulf of Oman, “today they have ZERO.”

It posted on X, “The Iranian regime has harassed and attacked international shipping in the Gulf of Oman for decades. Those days are over. Freedom of maritime navigation has underpinned American and global economic prosperity for more than 80 years. U.S. forces will continue to defend it.”

Middle East Iran Trump Administration Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
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