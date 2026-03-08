Trump: When you look at Oct. 7, war on Iran ‘had to be done’

The war against Iran “had to be done,” U.S. President Donald Trump said at a summit of Latin American leaders in Florida on Saturday

“They’re just bad people,” Politico quoted Trump as saying.

“When you look at Oct. 7 and beyond Oct. 7, look at all the killing that [the Iranians have] done over the years for 47 years. This had to be done. They were very close to a nuclear weapon. They would have had one if we didn’t do our B-2 hit, ‘[Operation] Midnight Hammer’ [in June], they would have had it eight months ago. They would have had a nuclear weapon. They’re crazy. And they would have used it, so we did the world a favor,” Trump said.

He added that if asked, on a scale of one to 10, how the military campaign was progressing, his response would be “about a 15.”

Trump on the Iranian regime: 'They're bad people, they're just bad people. When you look at Oct. 7th and beyond Oct. 7th, looking at all the killing they've done over the years, for 47 years, this had to be done.' pic.twitter.com/D4c6yLToD6 — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) March 7, 2026

Iran backed Hamas militarily and materially for years before it and other Palestinian terrorist organizations and individuals carried out the worst atrocity against Jews since the Holocaust, killing roughly 1,200 people and kidnapping 251 more into the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023.