JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskU.S. News

US deploying ‘small number’ of new troops to Middle East, as Israel-Lebanon conflict heats up

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are sending a small number of additional U.S. military personnel forward to augment our forces that are already in the region,” the Pentagon said.

Andrew Bernard
Pentagon press secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder briefs the media at the Pentagon on Sept. 13, 2022. Credit: Lisa Ferdinando/Department of Defense.
Pentagon press secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder briefs the media at the Pentagon on Sept. 13, 2022. Credit: Lisa Ferdinando/Department of Defense.
Edit
(Sep. 23, 2024 / JNS)

The United States is deploying additional troops to the Middle East amid heightened tensions in the region, the Pentagon announced on Monday.

Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, would not provide any details to the Associated Press about how many additional forces Washington would send or what their mission would be, the wire reported.

“In light of increased tension in the Middle East and out of an abundance of caution, we are sending a small number of additional U.S. military personnel forward to augment our forces that are already in the region,” Ryder told the AP. “For operational security reasons, I’m not going to comment on or provide specifics.”

The United States currently has some 40,000 troops in the region, according to the Pentagon. On Monday, the aircraft carrier USS Truman, two destroyers and a cruiser departed from Norfolk, Va., towards the Mediterranean for a scheduled deployment.

The new troop increase is the latest indication that the United States is concerned about a military escalation in the Middle East, with a particular focus on Israel and Lebanon.

On Monday, the Israel Defense Forces struck more than 1,000 targets across Lebanon to prevent Hezbollah from firing rockets across the border.

The U.S. State Department updated its travel advice for Lebanon on Saturday to urge U.S. citizens to depart the country while commercial flights remain available. The United States has advised Americans to not travel to Lebanon since July.

In 2022, the State Department estimated that some 86,000 Americans live in Lebanon.

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war. JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you. The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support? Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates