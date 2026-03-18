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Elinor Shirkani Kofman

Israel Prison Service
Israel News
Israel to revoke citizenship for spying on behalf of Iran
Netanyahu instructed authorities to pursue revocation once a final, binding conviction has been handed down for serious espionage offenses.
Feb. 15, 2026
Elinor Shirkani Kofman
IDF Haredi Unit
Israel News
Israeli Supreme Court to gov’t: Take criminal action against Haredi draft-dodgers
The court ruled unanimously that the government must end Haredi draft exemptions and benefits for yeshiva students who refuse to enlist.
Nov. 19, 2025
Elinor Shirkani Kofman
Moti Maman, 73, arrives at a court hearing in Beersheva, Sept. 19, 2024. Photo by Dudu Greenspan/Flash90.
World News
Israeli man sentenced to 10 years in Iran espionage case
Moti Maman, 73, was smuggled into Iranian territory twice, where he discussed with Iranian agents political assassinations, recruiting Mossad operatives and the smuggling of weapons into Israel, according to the court.
Apr. 29, 2025
Elinor Shirkani Kofman, Avi Cohen