IDF troops wounded in Samaria attack; terrorists neutralized

Two Israel Defense Forces soldiers sustained injuries when they were attacked by terrorists during an operation in Samaria overnight on Tuesday.

“During an IDF operational activity in the area of Silwad, two terrorists attacked two IDF soldiers, who were injured and evacuated to receive medical treatment at a hospital,” the military stated.

Troops responded by opening fire. One terrorist was killed; the other was “neutralized” and subsequently apprehended by the soldiers. His condition wasn’t immediately clear.

According to Israel’s Ynet news outlet, the wounded soldiers belonged to the Kfir Brigade’s Duchifat Battalion. The forces were reportedly operating in the village as part of an operation aimed at locating weapons and other terrorist infrastructure.

The soldiers were said to have been stabbed with a knife by the terrorist who was eliminated.

On Tuesday, Israeli security forces defused an explosive device planted outside the Jewish community of Shiloh in Samaria.

IDF soldiers and Israel Police officers were called to the scene after a resident discovered a suspicious object on the outskirts of Esh Kodesh, a small village in the Shiloh area, a military spokesperson told JNS.

The bomb, which was attached to a Palestine Liberation Organization flag, was dismantled by the forces, the spokesman added.

Palestinian terrorists targeted Israeli Jews in Judea and Samaria at least 5,051 times in 2025, according to figures published by the Rescuers Without Borders (Hatzalah Judea and Samaria) NGO.

The group’s figures do not include the hundreds of violent attacks on Israeli security personnel occurring during counter-terrorism operations in Arab towns under the control of the Palestinian Authority.

The data, which were cross-checked against official data from the Jewish state’s security agencies, included 3,299 instances of rock-throwing, 458 attacks with Molotov cocktails, 655 attempts to blind drivers with laser pointers, 286 explosive charges and 19 terrorist shooting assaults.