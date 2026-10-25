A majority of Israelis support canceling Oslo Accords, study finds

A survey conducted by Direct Polls Ltd. for Jewish Survival on Oct. 18 found that 58% of Israeli voters surveyed supported canceling the Oslo Accords, while 20% favored continuing under the existing framework.

The survey also found that 67% of respondents opposed a two-state solution, while 20% supported one. Regarding Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, 41% favored applying sovereignty to the entire territory and another 17% supported applying it to part of the territory. Meanwhile, 21% opposed extending Israeli sovereignty to any part of Judea and Samaria.

The survey also reported strong opposition to the Oslo Accords and a two-state solution among voters aligned with haredi parties, alongside support for extending Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

Additional survey information, including the methodology and responses broken down by political affiliation, is available at jewish-survival.org/survey-101826

Major survey results

Q1. In your opinion, should Israel continue to operate within the framework of the Oslo Accords, or should the accords be canceled and a new relationship formed with the Arab population in Judea and Samaria?



Group Cancel Oslo Continue with Oslo No opinion Total sample 58% 20% 22% Coalition voters 76% 8% 16% Opposition voters 38% 34% 28%

Q2. Do you support establishing a Palestinian state alongside the State of Israel as part of a two-state solution?



Group No, oppose Yes, support No opinion Total sample 67% 20% 13% Coalition voters 90% 3% 7% Opposition voters 44% 38% 18%

Q3. Finally, in your opinion, should Israel apply sovereignty over all of Judea and Samaria?



Response Total sample Coalition voters Opposition voters Yes, over all of Judea and Samaria 41% 66% 15% Over part of Judea and Samaria only 17% 16% 17% No sovereignty over Judea and Samaria 21% 4% 39% Hold a referendum 11% 6% 16% No opinion 10% 8% 13%

Full survey results are available here.