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A majority of Israelis support canceling Oslo Accords, study finds

A new survey finds that a majority of Israeli voters support canceling the Oslo Accords and establishing a new framework for relations with Arabs living in Judea and Samaria.

Jewish-Survival
A view of Judea and Samaria
A view of Judea and Samaria. Credit: Courtesy of Jewish-Survival.
(Oct. 25, 2026 / Jewish-Survival)

A survey conducted by Direct Polls Ltd. for Jewish Survival on Oct. 18 found that 58% of Israeli voters surveyed supported canceling the Oslo Accords, while 20% favored continuing under the existing framework.

The survey also found that 67% of respondents opposed a two-state solution, while 20% supported one. Regarding Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, 41% favored applying sovereignty to the entire territory and another 17% supported applying it to part of the territory. Meanwhile, 21% opposed extending Israeli sovereignty to any part of Judea and Samaria.

The survey also reported strong opposition to the Oslo Accords and a two-state solution among voters aligned with haredi parties, alongside support for extending Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

Additional survey information, including the methodology and responses broken down by political affiliation, is available at jewish-survival.org/survey-101826

Major survey results

Q1. In your opinion, should Israel continue to operate within the framework of the Oslo Accords, or should the accords be canceled and a new relationship formed with the Arab population in Judea and Samaria?

GroupCancel OsloContinue with OsloNo opinion
Total sample58%20%22%
Coalition voters76%8%16%
Opposition voters38%34%28%

Q2. Do you support establishing a Palestinian state alongside the State of Israel as part of a two-state solution?

GroupNo, opposeYes, supportNo opinion
Total sample67%20%13%
Coalition voters90%3%7%
Opposition voters44%38%18%

Q3. Finally, in your opinion, should Israel apply sovereignty over all of Judea and Samaria?

ResponseTotal sampleCoalition votersOpposition voters
Yes, over all of Judea and Samaria41%66%15%
Over part of Judea and Samaria only17%16%17%
No sovereignty over Judea and Samaria21%4%39%
Hold a referendum11%6%16%
No opinion10%8%13%

Full survey results are available here.

Jewish-Survival
About & contact the publisher
Jewish-Survival Jewish-Survival
The Jewish-Survival movement is dedicated to ensuring the physical and spiritual survival of the Jewish people. We seek the integration of Jewish moral values with the democratic values of a majority of the people of Israel. We believe Israel must prioritize security over peace.


For more information, visit: Jewish-Survival.org.
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