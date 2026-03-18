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Rabbi Yaakov Menken

Rabbi Yaakov Menken

Rabbi Yaakov Menken is managing director of the Coalition for Jewish Values.

Yeshivah School Bus
Opinion
‘The Forward’ takes education backward
By every relevant statistic, Chassidic education is markedly superior to anything offered in New York City public schools.
Oct. 26, 2025
Rabbi Yaakov Menken
Trump
Opinion
Trump’s first six months: Moral clarity and action for the Jewish people
Aug. 3, 2025
Rabbi Yaakov Menken
House Education and Workforce Committee
Opinion
Democrats have abandoned the fight against campus antisemitism
May. 19, 2025
Rabbi Yaakov Menken
Humanitarian Aid
Opinion
Nothing humanitarian about aid to Gaza
The billions of dollars that flowed into Gaza over the past two decades enabled the governing genocidal junta to solidify its control.
Mar. 9, 2025
Rabbi Yaakov Menken
Protesters Demonstrate During The 2024 Democratic National Convention In Chicago
Opinion
The DNC’s platform problem
It could be that corporations are the only ones who can step on the brakes, preventing the party from lurching further into anti-Israel and antisemitic territory.
Aug. 19, 2024
Rabbi Yaakov Menken
The Wikipedia logo on a tablet screen. Photo by Kirill Kudryatsev/AFP via Getty Images.
Opinion
Wikipedia hates Israel and Jews
The online encyclopedia is big tech’s antisemitic propaganda arm.
Aug. 6, 2024
Rabbi Yaakov Menken
Ben & Jerry's ice-cream in a grocery-store freezer. Credit: Ho Su A Bi/Shutterstock.com.
Opinion
The anti-Semitic uneducated Jew
The difference between the Orthodox community and the secularist (and increasingly anti-Zionist) Jewish left can be summed up in one word: education—meaning, the Jewish sort.
Aug. 25, 2021
Rabbi Yaakov Menken
U.S. President Donald Trump gives his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention on the South Lawn of the White House on Aug. 27, 2020. Source: Screenshot.
Opinion
Trump, anti-Semitic? This is madness
The problem is the president’s deeds are not permitted to speak for themselves, and his statements are misconstrued for partisan purposes.
Sep. 29, 2020
Rabbi Yaakov Menken