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TPS-IL Staff

People take cover in a shelter in central Israel as air-raid sirens warn of incoming missile fire from Iran, March 4. 2026. Photo by Chen Leopold/Flash90.
Israel News
Parents, not sirens, drive children’s stress levels during war, researchers say
“Parents need help, because they are the anchor for their children,” the lead researcher told TPS-IL.
May. 6, 2026
TPS-IL Staff
A Thai worker picks decorative flower leafs in Kibbutz Sde Nitzan, near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, July 20, 2014. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.
Israel News
Millions allocated to restore agriculture in Gaza border region
Israel’s Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security and the Tekuma Authority will invest $24 million.
May. 6, 2026
TPS-IL Staff