More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Iranians’ secret Russia visits aimed at validating ‘nuclear weapon design’

According to the Financial Times, new documents reveal covert trips by Iranian scientists to Russia seeking laser tech, triggering snapback sanctions amid 2025 nuclear tensions.

Nov. 20, 2025
Erez Linn
People stand next to a model missile and a nuclear enrichment centrifuges during a rally outside the former U.S. embassy in Tehran as Iranians mark the 46th anniversary of the start of the Iran hostage crisis, Nov. 4, 2025. Photo by Atta Kenare/ AFP via Getty Images.
People stand next to a model missile and a nuclear enrichment centrifuges during a rally outside the former U.S. embassy in Tehran as Iranians mark the 46th anniversary of the start of the Iran hostage crisis, Nov. 4, 2025. Photo by Atta Kenare/ AFP via Getty Images.

A second clandestine visit by Iranian nuclear scientists to Russia occurred last year, aiming to secure technology with potential weapons applications, according to the U.K. Financial Times. The trip involved the SPND, an Iranian military unit accused by the United States of leading nuclear weapons research, and Russian military institutes.

Documents obtained by the Financial Times provide the first evidence of Moscow engaging Tehran on nuclear knowledge. Jim Lamson, a former CIA analyst, told the outlet that Tehran’s experts were “seeking laser technology and expertise that could help them validate a nuclear weapon design without conducting a nuclear explosive test.”

Iran insists its program is peaceful, while Russia opposes a nuclear-armed Islamic Republic. Before the United States and Israel bombed Iran’s facilities in June, Washington believed weaponization remained deactivated but noted shortened timelines for potential bomb construction.

DamavandTec, an SPND front company, arranged the St. Petersburg travel for Iranian laser specialists last November, documents reviewed by the Financial Times show. They met with Laser Systems, a U.S.-sanctioned Russian firm working on dual-use technology.

Iranian nuclear physicist Ali Kalvand, CEO of DamavandTec, had organized previous meetings using a diplomatic passport, an August Financial Times investigation found. The U.S. State Department sanctioned Kalvand and his company in October for attempting “to procure items applicable to the development of nuclear explosive devices from foreign suppliers” and noting they had “facilitated travel for Iranian nuclear experts to Russia.”

Kalvand arranged this second trip following an invitation from Laser Systems director Dmitry Vasilyev for “technological collaboration.” While the invitation addressed DamavandTec employees, records reviewed by the Financial Times identify the visitors as physicists from defense-linked Iranian universities.

Andrey Savin of Laser Systems visited Tehran in February 2025 to meet SPND affiliates. Laser Systems holds FSB permits for work on state secrets. DamavandTec operates as a procurement broker for restricted components, according to the U.S. State Department.

The Financial Times previously reported DamavandTec’s attempts to acquire tritium for boosting warhead yields. Iran denies seeking weapons. Nicole Grajewski of the Washington-based Carnegie Endowment think tank, told the outlet the meetings offer “strong evidence that Russia was assisting Iran in its nuclear weapons-related research, with state-affiliated Russian institutions providing dual-use technology and knowledge transfer.”

“This activity looks like it is state-sanctioned at a high level on the Russian and Iranian sides,” Grajewski added. These revelations follow U.S.-Israeli strikes that damaged, but did not destroy Iran’s infrastructure, despite President Donald Trump claiming the program was “obliterated.”

Late September saw the enforcement of penalties after France, Germany, and the U.K. activated a “snapback” mechanism, referencing Iran’s “significant non-performance” of its nuclear commitments.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Middle East Iran
Erez Linn
EXPLORE JNS
Missile attack Arad
Israel News
Paramedics treat nearly 100 people after Iranian missile hits Arad in southern Israel
“A blatant war crime. Pure terrorism,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.
Mar. 21, 2026
Mamdani
U.S. News
Mamdani says he has ‘productive’ and ‘honest’ relationship with Trump
The New York City mayor told “PBS” that he has met with Orthodox Jewish leaders about antisemitism, “childcare and housing and quality-of-life issues.”
Mar. 21, 2026
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
54 wounded by Iranian, Hezbollah attacks, including boy in serious condition
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz says at a damaged kindergarten.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin