Iranians’ secret Russia visits aimed at validating ‘nuclear weapon design’

A second clandestine visit by Iranian nuclear scientists to Russia occurred last year, aiming to secure technology with potential weapons applications, according to the U.K. Financial Times. The trip involved the SPND, an Iranian military unit accused by the United States of leading nuclear weapons research, and Russian military institutes.

Documents obtained by the Financial Times provide the first evidence of Moscow engaging Tehran on nuclear knowledge. Jim Lamson, a former CIA analyst, told the outlet that Tehran’s experts were “seeking laser technology and expertise that could help them validate a nuclear weapon design without conducting a nuclear explosive test.”

Iran insists its program is peaceful, while Russia opposes a nuclear-armed Islamic Republic. Before the United States and Israel bombed Iran’s facilities in June, Washington believed weaponization remained deactivated but noted shortened timelines for potential bomb construction.

DamavandTec, an SPND front company, arranged the St. Petersburg travel for Iranian laser specialists last November, documents reviewed by the Financial Times show. They met with Laser Systems, a U.S.-sanctioned Russian firm working on dual-use technology.

Iranian nuclear physicist Ali Kalvand, CEO of DamavandTec, had organized previous meetings using a diplomatic passport, an August Financial Times investigation found. The U.S. State Department sanctioned Kalvand and his company in October for attempting “to procure items applicable to the development of nuclear explosive devices from foreign suppliers” and noting they had “facilitated travel for Iranian nuclear experts to Russia.”

Kalvand arranged this second trip following an invitation from Laser Systems director Dmitry Vasilyev for “technological collaboration.” While the invitation addressed DamavandTec employees, records reviewed by the Financial Times identify the visitors as physicists from defense-linked Iranian universities.

Andrey Savin of Laser Systems visited Tehran in February 2025 to meet SPND affiliates. Laser Systems holds FSB permits for work on state secrets. DamavandTec operates as a procurement broker for restricted components, according to the U.S. State Department.

The Financial Times previously reported DamavandTec’s attempts to acquire tritium for boosting warhead yields. Iran denies seeking weapons. Nicole Grajewski of the Washington-based Carnegie Endowment think tank, told the outlet the meetings offer “strong evidence that Russia was assisting Iran in its nuclear weapons-related research, with state-affiliated Russian institutions providing dual-use technology and knowledge transfer.”

“This activity looks like it is state-sanctioned at a high level on the Russian and Iranian sides,” Grajewski added. These revelations follow U.S.-Israeli strikes that damaged, but did not destroy Iran’s infrastructure, despite President Donald Trump claiming the program was “obliterated.”

Late September saw the enforcement of penalties after France, Germany, and the U.K. activated a “snapback” mechanism, referencing Iran’s “significant non-performance” of its nuclear commitments.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.