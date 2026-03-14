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Analysis

Abbas’s Kuwait overture rewrites an awkward history

The Palestinian Authority’s show of solidarity over Iranian attacks ignores Arafat’s alliance with Saddam and Kuwait’s mass expulsion of Palestinians.

Mar. 14, 2026
Lt. Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch
Saddam Hussein and Yasser Arafat in Baghdad, Oct. 22, 1988. Source: Palestinian Authority Handout.
Saddam Hussein and Yasser Arafat in Baghdad, Oct. 22, 1988. Source: Palestinian Authority Handout.
Lt. Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch
Lt. Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch, a former IDF Director of Military Prosecution for Judea and Samaria, is a leading expert on Palestinian incitement and legal strategies. He currently serves as head of legal strategies at Palestinian Media Watch and directs the Initiative for Palestinian Authority Accountability and Reform at the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs. Hirsch has also advised Israel’s Ministry of Defense and chaired an advisory committee in the Ministry of Interior. A passionate advocate for Israel, he regularly provides expert analysis in the media to expose bias and misinformation.

Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas recently expressed solidarity with Kuwait and condemned Iranian attacks while praising Kuwait’s support for Palestinians.

The gesture contrasts with the historical fallout from Palestinian leadership backing Iraq during its 1990 invasion of Kuwait, which triggered the expulsion of the Palestinian population in Kuwait, when their numbers in the country dropped from 400,000-450,000 to 10,000-22,000.

The Palestinian leadership and the Kuwaitis reconciled after the death of Arafat in 2004, and Kuwait became a donor to the P.A., though most expelled Palestinians never returned.

The war in Iran has certainly created some strange bedfellows. One of these curious relationships was broadcast by WAFA, the official P.A. mouthpiece.

According to WAFA, Abbas contacted the crown prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, expressing “The full solidarity of the Palestinian people with the brotherly Kuwaiti people.”

In the call, Abbas wished “the State of Kuwait and its brotherly people lasting security and stability” and condemned the Iranian attacks targeting Kuwait. Abbas also reportedly stressed “his appreciation to Kuwait for its unwavering positions in support of the Palestinian people, commending the solid brotherly relations.”

Notwithstanding the “brotherly relations” between Kuwait and the Palestinians, in Kuwait, Palestinians face institutional and entrenched discrimination.

For decades, Palestinians were prevented from joining many professions in the country, such as teaching. Palestinian men living in Kuwait were prevented from bringing their wives to join them. Palestinians have also faced restrictions on access to basic services, including public healthcare and education.

Recent studies claim that an estimated 100,000 Palestinians now live in Kuwait.

Originally published by the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs.

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