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Lt. Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch

Lt. Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch, a former IDF Director of Military Prosecution for Judea and Samaria, is a leading expert on Palestinian incitement and legal strategies. He currently serves as head of legal strategies at Palestinian Media Watch and directs the Initiative for Palestinian Authority Accountability and Reform at the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs. Hirsch has also advised Israel’s Ministry of Defense and chaired an advisory committee in the Ministry of Interior. A passionate advocate for Israel, he regularly provides expert analysis in the media to expose bias and misinformation.

Saddam Hussein and Yasser Arafat in Baghdad, Oct. 22, 1988. Source: Palestinian Authority Handout.
Analysis
Abbas’s Kuwait overture rewrites an awkward history
The Palestinian Authority’s show of solidarity over Iranian attacks ignores Arafat’s alliance with Saddam and Kuwait’s mass expulsion of Palestinians.
Mar. 14, 2026
Lt. Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch
Palestinians in Khan Yunis prepare to leave the Gaza Strip for medical treatment through the Rafah border crossing to Egypt, Feb. 9, 2026. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Analysis
‘State of Palestine': An unnecessary stamp with enormous significance
Feb. 12, 2026
Lt. Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch
Mahmoud Abbas
Analysis
Who are the legitimate Palestinian leaders?
Dec. 29, 2025
Lt. Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch
The United Nations Security Council. Credit: U.N. Photo/Eskinder Debebe.
Analysis
How the ICC invented a nonexistent state to persecute Israel
The Security Council, which controls the procedure through which states are recognized, clearly acknowledged that no “State of Palestine” exists.
Dec. 28, 2025
Lt. Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch
Palestinian Authority Security Forces, Jenin
Analysis
Is the PA still protecting terrorists with blood on their hands?
The Palestinian Authority has never indicted a Palestinian terrorist for the murder of Israelis or officially handed over a Palestinian terrorist to Israeli authorities.
Dec. 26, 2025
Lt. Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch
Makassed Hospital on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem's A-Tur neighborhood, Nov. 21, 2021, Credit: Marsupium via Wikimedia Commons.
Analysis
The PA plan to steal hundreds of millions in foreign aid
If the international community is genuine in its desire to provide aid to Palestinians and not to further line the corrupt Palestinian Authority officials’ pockets, it should reconsider the manner in which the aid is provided.
Nov. 28, 2025
Lt. Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch
Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas at WAFA headquarters in Ramallah in 2022. Source: Facebook.
Analysis
The PA’s WAFA news agency sets the stage for terror
The Palestinian leadership messaging through the wire service creates an unyielding environment of hatred and incitement.
Aug. 29, 2025
Lt. Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch
Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal (left) meets with Palestinian Authority head Mahmoud Abbas in Cairo, Feb. 23, 2012. Photo by Mohammed al-Hums/Flash90.
Analysis
What would the ‘State of Palestine’ look like?
“Palestine” would be a dictatorial, racist state that flouts basic human rights.
Aug. 26, 2025
Lt. Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch
An Egged No. 960 bus near the Yagur Junction, southeast of Haifa, after a Palestinian suicide bomber blew himself up on April 10, 2002. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit via Wikimedia Commons.
Analysis
The danger of releasing terrorist mass murderers
The 250-plus terrorist murderers Hamas is demanding to release in exchange for hostages are responsible for the deaths of more than 1,000 people, including U.S. citizens.
Jul. 28, 2025
Lt. Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch
French President Emmanuel Macron (left) meets with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank city of Ramallah, on Oct. 24, 2023. Photo by Christophe Ena/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Can the European Union reform the Palestinian Authority?
Before providing the P.A. with more funds, the E.U. should ask what happened to aid already received to promote democracy and reform.
Jul. 21, 2025
Lt. Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch
Otzma Yehudit Party chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir (left) and Religious Zionism Party head Bezalel Smotrich at a campaign event in Sderot, Oct. 26, 2022. Photo by Flash90.
Opinion
The hypocrisy of the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Norway
Not only do these governments support the “extremist violence” of the Palestinians, they also fuel and fund it.
Jun. 26, 2025
Lt. Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch
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