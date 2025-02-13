Arab crashes stolen vehicle into IDF base gate near Nablus

( Feb. 13, 2025 / JNS )

A Palestinian suspect driving a stolen vehicle crashed into the gate of the 442nd “Samaria” Brigade base near Nablus on Thursday morning. According to Kan News, the suspect attempted to flee after the crash but was shot by IDF soldiers.

No injuries were reported among the troops, and the suspect’s condition is currently unclear.

The man’s identity is being verified, and the Israel Defense Forces has not yet issued an official statement on the incident.

Separately, the IDF targeted a car bomb in Jenin in northern Samaria on Thursday morning. The vehicle was allegedly intended to be detonated near troops operating in the area.

Israel’s military has expanded its “Iron Wall” counter-terrorism operation to the Nur al-Shams camp near Tulkarem in northwestern Samaria, Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Sunday.

“We are crushing terrorist infrastructure in the refugee camps and preventing its return. We will not allow the Iranian axis of evil to establish an eastern terror front that threatens the communities in Samaria, the Seam Line and large population centers in Israel,” Katz tweeted.

The move represents a further expansion of the operation, which began in the Jenin sector on Jan. 21, with Israeli forces also targeting the area east of Jenin that includes Tubas, Tammun, Tayasir, Aqabah and Far’a.