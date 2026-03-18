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Boaz Bismuth

Boaz Bismuth is editor in chief of Israel Hayom.

The Israel Air Force aerobatic team trains in the skies over Jerusalem for Israel's 73rd Independence Day, April 12, 2021. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
The wonder that is Israel
Political chaos and social tensions aside, the project called the State of Israel is a resounding success.
Apr. 15, 2021
Boaz Bismuth
U.S. President Donald Trump disembarks Air Force One on Dec. 12, 2020. Credit: Official White House Photos by Shealah Craighead.
Opinion
Democrat hypocrisy and Pelosi’s impeachment push
Jan. 10, 2021
Boaz Bismuth
The flags of Israel and Morocco. Source: Gabi Ashkenazi/Twitter.
Opinion
Arab-Israeli peace now spans the region from east to west
Dec. 22, 2020
Boaz Bismuth
U.S. President Donald Trump, joined by White House senior staff members, delivers a statement announcing the normalization agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, on Aug. 13, 2020. Credit: White House/Joyce N. Boghosian.
Opinion
The event that will change the history of the Middle East
Even amid a pandemic, we can rejoice at the first open, warm peace between Israel and Arab countries—and ignore the cynics seeking to downplay its importance.
Sep. 15, 2020
Boaz Bismuth
U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a signing ceremony with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti, on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in the Oval Office of the White House. Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian.
Opinion
On the crossroads between Serbia and Kosovo
Serbia is looking for a family, and Kosovo is looking for recognition, and Israel is precisely situated at the intersection between the two.
Sep. 6, 2020
Boaz Bismuth
Jaffa Street in downtown Jerusalem on July 26, 2020. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
Going the distance against the pandemic
COVID-19 will be with us for a while and seems to be bringing out the worst in us. Defeating the virus requires unity. There is no room for incitement or for flouting health directives.
Jul. 27, 2020
Boaz Bismuth
Opinion
Jokes and grades: The High Court’s charade
While I welcome the court’s unanimous 11-0 ruling on the petitions against Benjamin Netanyahu and the coalition deal, it was the result of a game that should never have been played in the first place.
May. 11, 2020
Boaz Bismuth
The Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv on April 14, 2020. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
Opinion
The road to defeating the coronavirus is still long
Israel has so far been handling the coronavirus pandemic well, but this is an ongoing, global crisis, unprecedented in scope, and grades are given at the end.
Apr. 16, 2020
Boaz Bismuth
Blue and White Party head Benny Gantz and Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Lieberman hold a joint statement after a meeting in Ramat Gan on March 9, 2020. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90.
Opinion
The dilemma: Love of Israel vs. hatred of Netanyahu
The anti-Netanyahu camp is ready to throw the baby out with the bathwater, like Rep. Rashida Tlaib did when she spurned the premier’s offer of a non-political visit to her ailing grandmother.
Mar. 11, 2020
Boaz Bismuth
Costumed Israeli teenagers walk in the Jerusalem city center ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim, on March 8, 2020. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Opinion
In solidarity (and Jews) we trust
This Purim is hardly festive, but we need to see the glass as half-full, as Israelis are once again show their solidarity, social cohesion, friendship and responsibility, as individuals and as a society.
Mar. 10, 2020
Boaz Bismuth
Israelis participate in a march to celebrate Israel's 71st Independence Day, near Havat Gilad, in Judea and Samaria, on May 9, 2019. Photo by Hillel Maeir/Flash90.
Opinion
No need to brood, sovereignty is underway
Instead of celebrating an ideological and political victory, the leaders of the settlement enterprise are unnecessarily anxious.
Feb. 17, 2020
Boaz Bismuth
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