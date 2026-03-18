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Adam Levick

Adam Levick has served as managing editor of UK Media Watch, a CAMERA affiliate, since 2010.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin takes part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Fifth World Holocaust Forum marking 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz, at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial center in Jerusalem on Jan. 23, 2020. Photo by Ronen Zvulun/REUTERS/Pool.
Opinion
Never again?
Journalists who ignore Palestinian anti-Semitism are guilty of shameful moral abdication.
Jan. 26, 2020
Adam Levick
U.S. President Donald Trump at the Israeli-American Council National Summit on Dec. 7, 2019. Photo by Noam Galai/Courtesy IAC.
Opinion
No, right-wing Jews aren’t ‘weaponizing anti-Semitism’
Dec. 16, 2019
Adam Levick
U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the annual U.N. General Assembly in New York on Sept. 24, 2019. Credit: Screenshot.
Opinion
The hypocrisy of ‘The Independent’
Sep. 26, 2019
Adam Levick
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) being interviewed by Yahoo News on Jan. 30, 2018. Source: Screenshot.
Opinion
‘Guardian’: Racism is behind criticism of Ilhan Omar
Being a Muslim woman of color and anti-Israel almost guarantees you sympathetic coverage.
Feb. 18, 2019
Adam Levick
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.)
Opinion
‘The Guardian’ rushes to the defense of Rep. Ilhan Omar
It was her most recent tweet about AIPAC buying U.S. support for Israel that was the subject of an op-ed by Alex Kotch, an investigative reporter at a site called Sludge, who offered a full-out defense.
Feb. 15, 2019
Adam Levick
Yahya Sinwar, leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Feb. 24, 2017. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Opinion
‘Guardian’ hatred towards Israel reaches new low
We’ve been monitoring and commenting on the media group’s institutional hostility to Israel for nearly 10 years, and nothing much shocks us at this point.
Jan. 24, 2019
Adam Levick
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the funeral of former Israeli minister of Defense and Minister of Foreign Affairs Moshe Arens at Savyon Cemetery, on Jan. 8, 2019. Photo by Flash90.
Opinion
‘Financial Times’ Oslo obituary omits Palestinian rejection of peace offers
It was Palestinian leaders who, acting on their own free will, independent of what Israeli leaders did or didn’t do, “denied Palestinians a country to call their own”—an indisputable historical fact that’s continually obfuscated in British media about the conflict.
Jan. 10, 2019
Adam Levick
Media representative broadcast from the Israel-Gaza border on the second day of “Operation Protective Edge,” July 9, 2014. Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
‘The Guardian’ falsely blames Israel for shortages of medicine in Gaza
Tellingly, the word “Hamas” isn’t used once in the entire article.
Jan. 2, 2019
Adam Levick
Steve Bell on British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn’s row with Benjamin Netanyahu. Source: “The Guardian.”
Opinion
‘Guardian’ cartoon defends Corbyn; ties Netanyahu to white supremacy
Hours after British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn finally admitted that he did lay a wreath to honor terrorists responsible for the Munich massacre, The Guardian published a cartoon by Steve Bell and an op-ed by Owen Jones ardently defending him while smearing his critics.
Dec. 27, 2018
Adam Levick
From a “Financial Times” article (“Israel’s tech expansion stokes glaring inequality in Tel Aviv,” Dec. 11).
Opinion
Unpacking ‘Financial Times‘ claim that Tel Aviv’s high-tech boom ‘stokes inequality’
The OECD’s 2018 economic report on Israel confirms the NII’s conclusions, stating clearly that “in recent years, both gross and net income inequality have come down.”
Dec. 11, 2018
Adam Levick
Marc Lamont Hill in 2008. Credit: Wayne Riley via Wikimedia Commons.
Antisemitism
‘Guardian’ and ‘Indy’ articles on Marc Lamont Hill’s firing omit his call for violence
If you were to believe the headline at “The Independent” (of a story cross-posted from “The Washington Post”), you would believe that CNN fired political commentator Marc Lamont Hill merely for criticizing Israel and calling for a “free Palestine.”
Dec. 2, 2018
Adam Levick
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