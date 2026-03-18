Adam Levick

The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
It was her most recent tweet about AIPAC buying U.S. support for Israel that was the subject of an op-ed by Alex Kotch, an investigative reporter at a site called Sludge, who offered a full-out defense.
It was Palestinian leaders who, acting on their own free will, independent of what Israeli leaders did or didn’t do, “denied Palestinians a country to call their own”—an indisputable historical fact that’s continually obfuscated in British media about the conflict.
Hours after British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn finally admitted that he did lay a wreath to honor terrorists responsible for the Munich massacre, The Guardian published a cartoon by Steve Bell and an op-ed by Owen Jones ardently defending him while smearing his critics.
If you were to believe the headline at “The Independent” (of a story cross-posted from “The Washington Post”), you would believe that CNN fired political commentator Marc Lamont Hill merely for criticizing Israel and calling for a “free Palestine.”