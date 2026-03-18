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Zieva Dauber Konvisser

A memorial plaque for the victims of the 2003 suicide-bombing at Mike's Place in Tel Aviv. Credit: Avishai Teicher via Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
After Arab bank verdict, don’t lose sight of the human impact of terror
Sep. 29, 2014
Zieva Dauber Konvisser