More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

‘I Read This Over Shabbos’: Rabbi David Bashevkin turns social media into a tome

“The whole world’s forgetting how to stay focused, how to learn, how to read,” Rabbi David Bashevkin told JNS.

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
David Bashevkin. Credit: Courtesy.
David Bashevkin. Credit: Courtesy.
(Aug. 17, 2026 / JNS)

In 2020, Rabbi David Bashevkin was asked on the “Meaningful People” podcast how many books he had read. His answer? Perhaps 10,000. That, however, didn’t survive his nephew’s math.

“There’s no way I have read 10,000 books,” Bashevkin writes in the introduction to his new book, I Read This Over Shabbos: Reading Jewish History in the Parasha, which comes out on Sept. 1. “He’s right. I am just very bad at math.”

Bashevkin began posting his weekly reads on Twitter, now X. On Saturday nights, he’d post, “I read this over Shabbos,” with a photo of a book.

Social-media users joined in, posting about books but also about reading the backs of cereal boxes and Febreze instructions. “I redt this over Shabbos,” one social-media user wrote, using the Yiddish word for “matchmaking.” Bashevkin welcomed what he called the narishkeit.

“You don’t make it culturally until people are making fun of you,” he told JNS.

“When I visit communities, people ask, ‘What are you reading this Shabbos?’” he said. “That’s the best part. That’s when you see the stickiness of culture unfold in real time.”

Bashevkin, 41, lives in Teaneck, N.J., with his wife, Tova, and their three children. He is the founder and host of 18Forty, a Jewish media organization, and a clinical assistant professor of Jewish values at Yeshiva University’s Sy Syms School of Business.

The posts turned social media into a place to exchange ideas and literary suggestions, and offered Jews of varied backgrounds a low-barrier way to participate in Shabbat. “I thought one thing that could unite everybody is Shabbos is a great time to read,” he said.

“I want people to build the muscle memory that Shabbos is a time to learn. To remember what it means to have deep reading, deep learning on Shabbos,” Bashevkin said. “If you want to read this book, if you want to do Daf Yomi, if you want to read comic books. Shabbos is a time for us to preserve that muscle memory of deep learning. The whole world’s forgetting how to stay focused, how to learn, how to read.”

At 540 pages, the book is “a harder lift, literally, and an easier lift metaphorically,” Bashevkin said. “This is much more about teaching people how to fall in love with the Jewish people.”

‘Ode to the community’

Bashevkin told JNS that this tome is “an ode to the community that we have formed online” and “a love letter to the communities where I gave over Torah.”

Koren Publishers approached him two years ago. “I’m especially grateful because they allowed me to use the native transliteration I’m most comfortable with, which is Shabbos instead of Shabbat,” Bashevkin told JNS. “I’ve got no beef to pick with the Shabbat community, but I was grateful they were flexible.”

Organized according to the weekly Torah portion, his book pairs Torah themes with Jewish historical events and personalities. Its subjects include Israel; German reparations; mixed seating in synagogue; the philosophical writings of Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz; and the reactions to the death of Talmudist and philosopher Rabbi Joseph B. Soloveitchik.

Each chapter concludes with the recommended books and articles, titled “Shabbos Reads,” that informed the essay.

“What I think makes it unique is I am trying to show people how the themes and concepts of the portion reverberate through Jewish history into our contemporary lives,” Bashevkin told JNS. “It’s not about reading Torah into our lives, but it’s reading our lives into the Torah.”

Jewish Religion and Thought Jewish and Israeli Holidays
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a reporter for JNS in Seattle.
EXPLORE JNS
Inductee Amar'e Stoudemire speaks to the audience during the 2026 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Symphony Hall in Springfield, Mass., on Aug. 15, 2026. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Amar’e Stoudemire inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame
“For 20 years prior, secretly, I was learning Torah, I was learning the Bible, the biblical understanding of history, and I wanted to go to a place where I can live and also play,” the NBA legend said of his time playing in Israel.
August 17, 2026 05:22 PM
Andrew Bernard
Likud Party members vote in the primary, in Tel Aviv, Aug. 17, 2026. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Israel News
‘To return power to the voters': Likud Party holds primary ahead of Oct. 27 elections
“There is democracy within Likud,” Israeli Transportation and Road Safety Minister Miri Regev told JNS.
August 17, 2026 02:33 AM
Amelie Botbol
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz makes an announcement regarding Hezbollah, March 22, 2026. Photo by Elad Malka/MoD.
Israel News
Katz on Lebanon flare-up: ‘No score in any arena will remain unsettled’
Israeli forces killed a senior commander in Hezbollah’s Badr Unit in Southern Lebanon following the group’s attack on three soldiers within the Security Zone.
Aug. 16, 2026
JNS Staff
Washington State Legislative Building Olympia Capitol
U.S. News
CAIR-endorsed Dem, who told JNS it’s not ‘fair’ as non-member to call Hamas a terror org, seems poised to advance in state House primary in Washington
Luc Jasmin III, who has drawn endorsements from CAIR and the governor of Washington, trailed 211 votes behind Natalie Poulson, the Republican.
Aug. 15, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
10:31
Hamas detonates explosive, fires toward troops near Yellow Line in northern Gaza, IDF says
10:12
Two boys, 4 and 6, found stabbed in Beit Shemesh, one unconscious, Magen David Adom says
09:50
Israel stations soldiers at entrances to homes in Palestinian village Qusra, residents remain confined
09:45
Trump says Hamas agreed to disarm, urges Israel to halt Gaza strikes
09:07
Kurdish PM Barzani says Iranian drones targeted his office, intelligence chief’s home
09:04
Likud needs candidates ‘not afraid of the deep state,’ communications minister says
08:53
Likud lawmaker: Primary voting reflects ‘the free voice of Israel’
08:38
Israeli forces nab Palestinian digging tunnel shaft near Jerusalem security barrier
08:36
‘Likudniks understand the importance,’ Dichter says of primary vote
08:22
Regev: Primary shows there is democracy within Likud
08:12
Zohar: Likud Party primary is about bringing Netanyahu back to power
08:03
Likud Party ad: Mamdani, Khamenei ‘want Netanyahu to lose’
07:31
Trump: Iran should raise the white flag
07:22
Israeli soccer star Manor Solomon scores in West Ham debut
07:10
Iranian MP Azizi mocks Trump over Strait of Hormuz, says he should worry about his own safety
06:50
CIJA urges Canadian Muslim group to address antisemitism
06:37
Trump: Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon ‘in any way, shape, or form’
06:31
Senior IRGC commander warns Iran could shift to offensive posture
06:11
Shipping through Strait of Hormuz slows sharply after tanker attacks
05:59
Police seize 80 cattle grazing in IDF live-fire zone
05:42
Gaza-bound protest ship crashes into harbor wall in Germany
05:12
Herzog awards presidential sports medal, honors assistance to bereaved families
04:41
Israeli rescue delegation searches for missing in Colombia earthquake rubble
04:26
Iran: 60-day window for talks with US ‘lost its relevance’
04:11
Israel’s economy surges at 15.4% rate in second quarter
03:51
‘WSJ': Iran used ceasefire to prepare for wider war
03:30
Trump: Mecca defense pact shows Middle East ‘coming together’
03:10
Israeli activist group condemns Kushner-Hamas meeting
02:45
US tells Hamas it wants ‘real efforts and not just words’ on disarmament
02:22
Netanyahu: Winning Likud list will block ‘narrow government with Arab parties’
02:09
Reps. Johnson, Jeffries condemn antisemitic campaign against Rep. Randy Fine
01:43
Likud accuses Arab nations of seeking to topple Netanyahu
01:18
Sa’ar calls ex-Colombian president a ‘pure antisemite’
00:57
Israeli envoy blames Mamdani for Manhattan synagogue attack
00:36
Huckabee honors pioneering Religious Zionist rabbi in Jerusalem
00:07
Israel, Honduras sign defense cooperation memorandum
22:05
Iran offers $30,000 bounty for killing or capturing US soldiers, doubled for women
22:04
Trump to ‘substantially reduce’ joint military exercises with South Korea due to ‘very good’ relationship with North Korean dictator
20:03
French backpacker denied bail after allegedly pulling knife on Israeli
14:09
Republicans Overseas Israel backs Randy Fine after Bilzerian ad
13:08
Far-left activists replace Israeli flags with PA banners in Gush Etzion
12:27
Trump envoy Kushner discusses Gaza with Egypt’s Sisi
11:36
IDF strikes two terrorists in Gaza Strip
11:06
Spanish broadcaster apologizes for skipping Israeli hurdler in introductions
10:27
US secretly used Kurdish outreach to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards
10:05
Israel: Hezbollah’s cynical human shields tactic must be condemned
09:35
Hamas starts Egypt talks to ‘compel’ Israel to abide by Gaza roadmap
09:04
Pope renews call for two-state solution to Israeli-Palestinian conflict
08:33
Two Israeli institutions rank among world’s top 100 universities
08:27
Netanyahu congratulates Israeli marathon team on European gold
More Updates
JNS TV
JNS TV
Inside the Israeli kibbutz rebuilding on Hezbollah’s doorstep
August 17, 2026 07:49 AM
COLUMNS
Senior Contributing Editor
The search that gripped—and duped—a nation
Ruthie Blum
Michael Freund
Opinion
Costa Rica’s remarkable Jewish story
Michael Freund