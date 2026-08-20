Chaim Frankenhuis

“In light of regional escalations that undermine regional and international peace and security, all trade, commercial exchanges and financial transactions with Iran have been halted until further notice,” the UAE’s foreign ministry stated.
“Our rabbis reignited the candles, helped us breathe and found the words to respond to the moment in real time,” the Reform synagogue stated. “Our congregation refused to let hate extinguish our Shabbat light.”
“We decided that it was time for a rigorous narrative review of what we called anatomy of antisemitism in the health professions, not just medicine but across-the-board,” one of the authors of a new paper told JNS.
“For 20 years prior, secretly, I was learning Torah, I was learning the Bible, the biblical understanding of history, and I wanted to go to a place where I can live and also play,” the NBA legend said of his time playing in Israel.
“In light of regional escalations that undermine regional and international peace and security, all trade, commercial exchanges and financial transactions with Iran have been halted until further notice,” the UAE’s foreign ministry stated.
“Our rabbis reignited the candles, helped us breathe and found the words to respond to the moment in real time,” the Reform synagogue stated. “Our congregation refused to let hate extinguish our Shabbat light.”
“We decided that it was time for a rigorous narrative review of what we called anatomy of antisemitism in the health professions, not just medicine but across-the-board,” one of the authors of a new paper told JNS.
“For 20 years prior, secretly, I was learning Torah, I was learning the Bible, the biblical understanding of history, and I wanted to go to a place where I can live and also play,” the NBA legend said of his time playing in Israel.