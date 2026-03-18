More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Sasha Silber

From left: Dan Schwartz; Dr. Daniel Polisar; Selig Davis; Solomon Shlomo Shapiro; Rabbi Shmuel Jablon; Rabbi Shaya Karlinsky; Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion; Rabbi Anthony Manning; Sasha Silber; Gabrielle Weiss; Alex Wineman; and Liz Bernstein at Shapell’s Darche Noam in Jerusalem on Nov. 4, 2025. Photo by Matt Kaminsky/JNS.
Features
Jewish learning fuels aliyah to Jerusalem, mayor says
At Shapell’s Darche Noam yeshivah, immigrants tell Mayor Moshe Lion that text-based Jewish learning in Jerusalem builds skills, community and purpose.
Nov. 12, 2025
Sasha Silber
Young Jewish leaders from Latin America, Australia, Europe and Canada participating in KKL-JNF's Zionist Leadership Academy program, September 2025. Credit: Yoav Lin/KKL-JNF Photo Archive.
Features
Young Diaspora leaders attend Zionist Leadership Academy
Sep. 12, 2025
Sasha Silber