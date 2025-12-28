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Opinion   Column

Italy’s Hamas enablers and the war on truth

Following the arrest of nine members of a Hamas cell, Rome confronts the cost of tolerating their ideological warfare and antisemitic falsehoods.

Dec. 28, 2025
Fiamma Nirenstein

Italy’s Hamas enablers and the war on truth

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An Italian police officer in action on the streets of Rome. Credit: Cineberg/Shutterstock.
An Italian police officer in action on the streets of Rome. Credit: Cineberg/Shutterstock.
Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein is an Italian-Israeli journalist, author and senior research fellow at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA). An adviser on antisemitism to Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she served in the Italian Parliament (2008-2013) as vice president of the Foreign Affairs Committee. A founding member of the Friends of Israel Initiative, she has written 15 books, including October 7, Antisemitism and the War on the West, and is a leading voice on Israel, the Middle East, Europe and the fight against antisemitism.

The devastation of Italian society, the normalization of antisemitism and the assault on Judeo-Christian civilization did not happen by accident. They are the outcome of a deliberate ideological campaign—one that treated Hamas not as a terrorist movement but as a moral cause.

Mohammad Hannoun, described by Italian prosecutors as the leader of the Italian cell of Hamas, not only allegedly raised millions for the terror organization. He delivered Italy a collateral “gift”: a society more fractured, more radicalized and more hostile to Jews than at any time in recent memory.

His project was not humanitarian. It was ideological warfare, rooted in the texts of Hamas, the teachings of Hassan al-Banna, the founder of the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt almost a century ago, and the logic of jihad—against democracy, against pluralism and against Israel.

That reality is now backed by hard evidence. Hannoun was among nine people recently arrested by Italian police on suspicion of raising at least €7 million ($8.2 million) over more than two years for Hamas through charities in Italy. According to a police statement, the money was ostensibly collected as humanitarian aid for Palestinian civilians, but was instead transferred to the terror group through what was described as a complex fundraising system.

Alongside the arrests, Italian authorities seized more than €8 million ($9.4 million) in assets. The suspects are accused of “carrying out financing operations believed to have contributed to terrorist activities.”

This campaign has borne poisonous fruit. We have seen massacres of Jews like the recent attack in Bondi Beach, synagogues defaced, antisemitic graffiti, mobs waving flags, students beating other students and chants calling for Jewish death. This is not a protest movement; it is an ideological occupation.

Hannoun’s strength lay in his network. Beyond the millions allegedly funneled to terrorism, vast resources flowed into an effort to dominate Italy’s moral and political discourse—through social organizations, Parliament, municipalities, trade unions, television studios and major media outlets. Even parts of the judiciary, in a shameful betrayal of their role, chose to signal sympathy for the anti-Israel front while acknowledging probable criminal responsibility.

The slogans repeated in unison by Francesca Albanese, the United Nations special rapporteur known for her relentless accusations against Israel; Laura Boldrini, former president of Italy’s Chamber of Deputies; Nicola Fratoianni, leader of the far-left Sinistra Italiana party; and Alessandro Di Battista, a former Five Star Movement lawmaker turned activist, are not political critiques.

Branding Israel “colonial” and “genocidal” amounts to antisemitic invention—an updated version of racial and religious hatred repackaged for a postmodern audience.

Hannoun was relentless. From Italy, he organized flotillas, mobilized Genoese dockworkers and inflamed a left desperate for relevance. After his expulsion from the United States, he found fertile ground among ideologues of victimhood and cultural decline.

Those who claim he sought to help Gazans should read his own words defending Hamas squads that murder dissenters. Hannoun sides with the executioners.

Figures like him have made the denial of Oct. 7, 2023, socially acceptable. They fueled disinformation, social chaos and the intellectual collapse of a generation—until cries of “Death to the Jews” became normalized.

That is why the future trial against Hannoun and his network matters. It is not only a legal reckoning. It is a civilizational one. It confronts an ideology that believes itself superior to Judeo-Christian culture and seeks to crush it in the name of terror.

This is a trial for truth—and Italy cannot afford to look away.

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