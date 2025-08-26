DNC axes resolution calling for arms embargo on Israel, Palestinian state

( Aug. 26, 2025 / JNS )

A panel of the Democratic National Committee opted in a voice vote on Tuesday to reject a resolution urging support for a Palestinian state and a complete arms embargo on Israel. It also voted against a proposed amendment, which would have added text to the resolution calling for the release of hostages in Gaza and only a ban on offensive weapons transfers.

The resolutions panel considered that and other measures at the DNC’s summer meeting in Minneapolis.

The panel had passed a proposal from Ken Martin, chair of the DNC, which largely mirrored language from the party’s public platform about the Israel-Palestinian conflict, including calling for “secure and unrestricted delivery of humanitarian assistance” to Gaza and reiterating support for a ceasefire, the release of hostages held in the Strip and a two-state solution.

Martin withdrew the resolution after the panel rejected the anti-Israel measure.

“I know that there are some who are interested in making changes today, but as we’ve seen, there’s divide in our party on this issue,” Martin said.

“This is a moment that calls for shared dialogue. It calls for shared advocacy, and that’s why I’ve decided today, at this moment, listening to the testimony and listening to people in our party, to withdraw my amendment and resolution,” he said.

The DNC chair said he would turn the issue over to a task force of “stakeholders on all sides of this” who would continue the discussion and then report back.

Competing resolutions arose due to the party’s inability to reach consensus on a unified document that could garner widespread support.

Brian Romick, president of Democratic Majority for Israel, called the failed progressive resolution “a flawed, irresponsible resolution at a Democratic National Committee meeting that will further sow division within our party and do nothing to help bring an end to the Israel-Hamas war.”

Public polling and statements and votes by members of Congress show increasing disaffection by Democrats with Israel’s handling of the war against Hamas.