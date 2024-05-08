JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskIsrael-Palestinian Conflict

Elite Israel Police officer dies of wounds sustained during Samaria raid

Yatev Lev Halevi, an officer from the Yamam National Counter-Terrorism Unit, was shot during a raid on a Hamas cell.

Israeli Border Police Chief Inspector Yatev Lev Halevi. Source: Screenshot.
Israeli Border Police Chief Inspector Yatev Lev Halevi. Source: Screenshot.
Edit
(May 8, 2024 / JNS)

An Israeli Border Police officer wounded in Saturday night’s counterterror raid near the Samaria city of Tulkarem succumbed to his wounds on Wednesday.

Chief Inspector Yatev Lev Halevi, an officer from the Yamam National Counter-Terrorism Unit, was shot during a raid on a Hamas cell. Halevi was the son of Yoram Halevi, who once commanded the unit.

The Hamas cell was responsible for the terrorist murder of off-duty Israel Defense Forces reservist Elhanan Klein, 29, a father of three from Einav near the Beit Lid Junction last November.

The cell also carried out a bombing that wounded two Israelis last month.

On Tuesday, Israeli forces concluded another major counterterrorism operation in Tulkarem. The IDF-led operation, which lasted for more than 20 hours, saw one terrorist killed and six suspects arrested.

Forces searched more than 60 buildings, seizing weapons and destroying workshops for the production of explosives, the army said.

As Israel battles Hamas in Gaza, the country’s Judea, Samaria and Jordan Valley regions are experiencing a rise in terrorist incidents.

In the seven months since the Oct. 7 Hamas-led invasion from the Gaza Strip, approximately 4,000 wanted terrorists have been arrested by Israeli forces throughout Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley, including some 1,700 associated with Hamas.

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war.

JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you.

The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support?

Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates