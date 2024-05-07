JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskIsrael-Palestinian Conflict

Israeli security forces conclude 20-hour counterterror op in Tulkarem

IDF soldiers killed one gunman, arrested six terror suspects and seized weapons and explosives.

Israel Defense Forces activity in Tulkarem, Samaria, May 7, 2024. Credit: IDF.
Israel Defense Forces activity in Tulkarem, Samaria, May 7, 2024. Credit: IDF.
Edit
(May 7, 2024 / JNS)

Israeli security forces concluded a major counterterrorism operation in the Samaria city of Tulkarem on Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces said.

The operation, which lasted for over 20 hours and included IDF soldiers as well as Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and Israel Border Police officers, saw one armed terrorist killed and six suspects arrested.

Forces searched more than 60 buildings, seizing terrorists’ weapons and destroying three workshops for the production of explosives, the army said.

As part of the counterterror operation in Tulkarem, IDF combat engineers worked to rip up roads under which explosive devices had been buried to kill and injure Israeli forces.

Tulkarem, a town east of Netanya that borders the Green Line, is located only eight miles from Israel’s densely populated coastal plain.

In the seven months since the Hamas-led Oct. 7 cross-border terror attacks from the Gaza Strip, approximately 4,000 wanted terrorists have been arrested by Israeli forces throughout Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley, including some 1,700 believed to be associated with Hamas.

In recent days, Israeli forces carried out arrests in Huwara near Nablus, El-Bireh near Ramallah and Ad-Dhahiriya near Hebron, the IDF announced on Tuesday. During the latter raid, a suspect was arrested who is believed to have aided the terrorist responsible for a deadly March 31 stabbing.

On Saturday night, an officer from the police’s Yamam counterterrorism unit was seriously wounded during a raid on a Hamas cell near Tulkarem.

The cell was responsible for the murder of off-duty IDF reservist Elhanan Klein, 29, a father of three from Einav, last November, in the area of the Beit Lid Junction. An additional officer was wounded in that attack. The squad also carried out a bombing on April 7 that wounded two Israelis.

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war.

JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you.

The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support?

Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates