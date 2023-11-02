Israeli slain in Samaria terror attack

(November 2, 2023 / JNS)

An Israeli man was killed on Thursday in a shooting attack on Route 557 near the town of Einav in Samaria.

Magen David Adom emergency medical personnel said the victim’s vehicle overturned after being targeted by gunfire.

One terrorist was shot and captured, according to reports.

The victim was identified as Elhanan Klein, 29, a father of three from Einav. He was reportedly murdered as he returned home on a break from IDF reserve duty.

אלחנן קליין, בן 29, נרצח הבוקר בפיגוע ירי. לוחם מילואים שהיה בדרכו חזרה לביתו ביישוב עינב, בשומרון.

אבא לשלושה ילדים קטנים. אשתו בהריון עם הרביעי. המחבלים נמלטו pic.twitter.com/cl8xZCSChB — Carmel Dangor כרמל דנגור (@carmeldangor) November 2, 2023

“When we arrived at the scene, we saw a car upside down on its roof in the bushes on the side of the road,” said MDA medic Bentzi Landsberg.

“The driver of the car was unconscious, without a pulse and with [gunshot] wounds. We performed medical tests and after a short while we had to declare his death,” he added.

The Israel Defense forces launched a manhunt for possible terrorist accomplices and put up roadblocks in the area.

On Tuesday, an Israeli man was lightly wounded during a confrontation between Palestinians and Israeli Jews near Karnei Shomron in Samaria, east of Kfar Saba.

And on Monday, an Israeli police officer was seriously wounded in a stabbing near Jerusalem’s Shivtei Yisrael light rail stop.

Last week, two Israelis were wounded, one seriously, when they were Palestinians stoned them during a confrontation near the Rimonim Junction north of Jerusalem.

The attacks come amid Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza, sparked by the Palestinian terror group’s Oct. 7 attack that killed 1,400 people, wounded thousands more and resulted in over 240 captives taken back to the Strip.