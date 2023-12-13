JNS
Bringing Light to the Media Darkness
Donate
JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2023 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskIsrael at War

Emergency fund to help rebuild Israeli border farms

“Investing in the rebuilding of the Western Negev is critical to ensuring the immediate safety and security of all Israeli people,” says the CEO of an Israeli agricultural NGO.

Israeli reserve soldiers help farmers pick oranges in Moshav Beit Hillel, not far from the Israeli border with Lebanon, Nov. 10, 2023. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Israeli reserve soldiers help farmers pick oranges in Moshav Beit Hillel, not far from the Israeli border with Lebanon, Nov. 10, 2023. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Edit
(December 13, 2023 / JNS)

An Israeli agricultural NGO has launched a $50 million emergency fund  to rebuild farming communities near the Gaza border badly damaged in the Oct. 7 massacre.

The “ReGrow Israel” initiative will go towards replacing critical equipment and infrastructure needed to rehabilitate soil and replant crops.

“These pioneering, passionate farmers are already getting creative in finding solutions to use what’s left of their land and resources to feed the Israeli population,” said Danielle Abraham, CEO of Volcani Partners International. “Investing in the rebuilding of the Western Negev is critical to ensuring the immediate safety and security of all Israeli people.”

Former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Dan Glickman, who serves as an adviser to the fund, said, “The kibbutzim and moshavim farmers pioneered innovations including drip irrigation, wastewater recycling, biofertilizers and precision agriculture, and export nearly $2.5 billion in crops annually.”‘

The current conflict, he continued, “has revealed the fragility of farming and importance of ensuring this region can build back better for the future as unpredictability and uncertainty become more common in Israel and around the world.”

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Israel is at war - Support JNS

JNS is combating the barrage of misinformation with factual reporting. We depend on your support.

Support JNS
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates