Emergency fund to help rebuild Israeli border farms

(December 13, 2023 / JNS)

An Israeli agricultural NGO has launched a $50 million emergency fund to rebuild farming communities near the Gaza border badly damaged in the Oct. 7 massacre.

The “ReGrow Israel” initiative will go towards replacing critical equipment and infrastructure needed to rehabilitate soil and replant crops.

“These pioneering, passionate farmers are already getting creative in finding solutions to use what’s left of their land and resources to feed the Israeli population,” said Danielle Abraham, CEO of Volcani Partners International. “Investing in the rebuilding of the Western Negev is critical to ensuring the immediate safety and security of all Israeli people.”

Former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Dan Glickman, who serves as an adviser to the fund, said, “The kibbutzim and moshavim farmers pioneered innovations including drip irrigation, wastewater recycling, biofertilizers and precision agriculture, and export nearly $2.5 billion in crops annually.”‘

The current conflict, he continued, “has revealed the fragility of farming and importance of ensuring this region can build back better for the future as unpredictability and uncertainty become more common in Israel and around the world.”