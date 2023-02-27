Avraham Paley, who lost two sons and was himself wounded in a car-ramming in the Ramot neighborhood of Jerusalem on Feb. 10, is showing signs of improvement after weeks of sedation.

Paley is being treated by a large team at Hadassah Medical Center in Ein Kerem. He has undergone several surgeries.

While awake and communicating, his condition is still listed as serious, said Dr. Vernon Van Heerden, who updated the press on Paley’s condition.

Two of Avraham’s sons, 6-year-old Yaakov Israel Paley and 8-year-old Asher Menachem Paley, were killed in the terrorist attack, along with 20-year-old Alter Shlomo Lederman. Three other persons were wounded.

The terrorist was fatally shot by police. He was identified as Hussein Karaka, 31, an Arab Israeli resident of the Issawiya neighborhood in northeastern Jerusalem.

“When we arrived at the scene, the sight was shocking. We saw a car near the bus stop after it hit pedestrians who were waiting,” said Magen David Adom paramedic Shraga Rosenthal.

“We saw six victims lying next to each other, among them two children about six years old who were unconscious with severe multi-system injuries. A man about 27 years old and a man about 30 years old were unconscious, and two more victims were fully conscious with injuries to their limbs. We gave them initial medical treatment and performed CPR on both children,” he added.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “I am extending condolences on behalf of all the citizens of Israel to the families of those murdered in the attack in Jerusalem. Our answer to terrorism is to strike it with all our might and further deepen our hold on our country.”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited the scene of the attack, where he reiterated a call for the Knesset to implement a death penalty for terrorists. The government agreed on Feb. 26 to back his bill on the matter.