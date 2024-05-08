JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskIsrael at War

Hagari: Hamas terror will continue after Rafah operation

The IDF spokesperson also downplayed the Biden administration's confirmation that it blocked an arms shipment to Israel.

Palestinian terrorists patrol in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, March 1, 2024. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Palestinian terrorists patrol in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, March 1, 2024. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Edit
(May 8, 2024 / JNS)

Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said on Wednesday that Hamas will still pose a threat even after a military operation in Rafah city, its last stronghold in the Gaza Strip.

Speaking at the Ynet and Yediot Ahronot “People of the State” conference at Expo Tel Aviv, Hagari said, “I want to tell the public, so that they do not delude themselves: Even after we deal with Rafah, there will be terror. Hamas will move northwards and try to reconstitute itself, even in the next few days. In every place Hamas returns to, including in northern and central Gaza, we will return to operating.”

The spokesperson put the Gaza war in perspective from the military’s point of view on the 215th day of fighting since the Hamas-led massacre of Oct. 7.

“We took an operational plan for the war for approval by the political echelon. Within this plan, we mapped out the war, which was estimated to be about a year of fighting,” Hagari explained.

“Within this year, we saw that we would first of all deal with Hamas’s greatest centers of power, which are mostly in northern Gaza and Khan Yunis. Gaza is perhaps one of the most difficult battlefields in the world, in terms of its population density and the tunnels which Hamas dug underground.”

Asked why the Rafah operation was delayed, with a targeted operation only starting in the past few days, Hagari said, “The operational conditions necessary to carry it out did not exist.”

Hagari also downplayed the confirmation by the Biden administration on Tuesday that it had held up a munitions shipment to Israel. A senior official told CBS News that the United States last week stopped a delivery of thousands of heavy bombs over fears that they could be used during Israel’s military operation in Rafah.

It marks the first time since the Hamas-led assault on the northwestern Negev on Oct. 7 and ensuing war in Gaza that Washington has held up arms supplies to its Middle Eastern ally.

Hagari said that the two countries resolve their differences “behind closed doors,” adding that the coordination between the United States and Israel since Oct. 7 has been of “a scope without precedent, I think, in Israel’s history.”

Pressed about the stalled delivery, Hagari said, “We are responsible for the security interests of Israel, and we pay attention to the U.S. interests in the arena.”

He also praised the level of coordination between Israel and the U.S. military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) since the start of the war, emphasizing that operational cooperation was more important than security assistance.

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war.

JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you.

The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support?

Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates