Hamas: Palestinian state recognition ‘fruits of Oct. 7’

Israeli FM Gideon Sa'ar to France, the U.K. and Canada: "If this is who applauds you, what does it say about you?"

JNS Staff
A Palestinian masked child holds a rifle as he stands between two Hamas militants at the site where the bodies of four Israeli hostages were handed over to the Red Cross in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza on Feb. 20, 2025. Photo by Eyad Baba/AFP via Getty Images.
(Aug. 3, 2025 / JNS)

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar over the weekend sharply criticized France, the United Kingdom and Canada for their recent decisions to recognize a Palestinian state, citing a Hamas terrorist who praised the moves as “the fruits of October 7.”

In an interview with the Qatar-based Al Jazeera, Ghazi Hamad said, “The initiative by several countries to recognize a Palestinian state is one of the fruits of October 7. We proved that victory over Israel is not impossible, and our weapons are a symbol of Palestinian dignity.”

In response, Sa’ar asked: “If this is who applauds you, what does it say about you?”

On Saturday, Israeli Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Amichai Chikli slammed French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, who had condemned images showing Israeli hostages in dire conditions.

Chikli called Barrot “a failed joke,” including a picture of Hamad in the post.

Earlier, Barrot had denounced what he called the “despicable, unbearable” images of Israeli hostages held for 667 days by Hamas in Gaza.

