Hamas: Palestinian state recognition ‘fruits of Oct. 7’

( Aug. 3, 2025 / JNS )

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar over the weekend sharply criticized France, the United Kingdom and Canada for their recent decisions to recognize a Palestinian state, citing a Hamas terrorist who praised the moves as “the fruits of October 7.”

In an interview with the Qatar-based Al Jazeera, Ghazi Hamad said, “The initiative by several countries to recognize a Palestinian state is one of the fruits of October 7. We proved that victory over Israel is not impossible, and our weapons are a symbol of Palestinian dignity.”

In response, Sa’ar asked: “If this is who applauds you, what does it say about you?”

"The initiative by several countries to recognize a Palestinian state is one of the fruits of October 7. We proved that victory over Israel is not impossible, and… — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) August 2, 2025

On Saturday, Israeli Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Amichai Chikli slammed French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, who had condemned images showing Israeli hostages in dire conditions.

Chikli called Barrot “a failed joke,” including a picture of Hamad in the post.

Earlier, Barrot had denounced what he called the “despicable, unbearable” images of Israeli hostages held for 667 days by Hamas in Gaza.