House committee chairs ask Treasury for info on 20 groups in connection to campus Jew-hatred

(May 15, 2024 / JNS)

As they investigate the sources of funding behind antisemitic protests on U.S. campuses, the chairs of two House committees—on oversight and on education and the workforce—are asking the U.S. treasury secretary to provide information on 20 groups.

Rep. Virginia Foxx. (R-N.C.), of the Committee on Education and the Workforce, and Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), of the Committee on Oversight and Accountability, wrote a letter to Janet Yellen on Tuesday seeking “suspicious activity reports” on the groups.

“It’s no coincidence that the day after the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack, antisemitic mobs began springing up at college campuses across the country,” Foxx stated. “These protests have been coordinated and well organized, indicating that outside groups or influences may be at play.”

The groups are: Students for Justice in Palestine, Jewish Voice for Peace, Within Our Lifetime, American Muslims for Palestine, IfNotNow, Open Society Foundations, Rockefeller Brothers Fund, Tides Foundation, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Solidaire Action, Libra Foundation, Westchester Peace Action Committee Foundation, Muslim Community Network, Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), Center for Popular Democracy, Peace Action New York State, People’s Forum, Samidoun, Adalah Justice Project and Palestine Legal.

Comer called the encampment protests “disturbing” and said that they “appear to be anything but organic.” He cited reports that show that “multiple leftist organizations are leading efforts to fund and encourage these hateful and unlawful encampments.”

The committee chairs requested the information by May 28.