IDF soldiers disperse rock throwers near Nablus after coming under attack
Troops opened fire to remove the danger. Several hits were reported.
( May 3, 2026 / JNS )
During counter-terrorism operations near Nablus (Shechem) in Samaria on Sunday, IDF soldiers were met with a violent confrontation as several terrorists threw rocks at troops.
Troops initially used riot-control measures and later opened fire to remove the danger and disperse the crowd. Several hits were reported.
The Israel Defense Forces also reported on Sunday that soldiers operating in Southern Lebanon uncovered and destroyed a 260-feet-long tunnel used by Hezbollah terrorists.
Also on Sunday, ground troops killed a terrorist during operations in the southern Gaza Strip. The terrorist approached the troops in the area of the ceasefire-instituted Yellow Line, “posing an immediate threat to them,” the IDF stated.