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Australian Jewish group receives mailbox death threat

The letter, whose author claimed to “work with Hezbollah,” ended with the words: “Kill and fumigate all Jews.”

May. 3, 2026
Canaan Lidor
AJA CEO Robert Gregory, right, and AJA's Political Affairs Director Teneille Murray, left, pose for a photo with Australian lawmaker Pauline Hanson. Photo courtesy of the Australian Jewish Association.
Australian Jewish Association Political Affairs Director Teneille Murray (left) and CEO Robert Gregory flank Australian lawmaker Pauline Hanson. Credit: Courtesy of the Australian Jewish Association.
( May 3, 2026 / JNS )

An Australian Jewish advocacy group received in its mailbox a death threat that ended with the sentence “kill and fumigate all Jews,” the group said on Sunday.

A staff member of the Australian Jewish Association collected mail and discovered a letter containing a death threat,” AJA CEO Robert Gregory wrote on X.

The author of the letter, which is now the subject of a police investigation, inveighed in it against both Israel and Jewish people, threatening to “gang rape all Jews” and asserting: “I work with Hezbollah.”

The author, who prefaced the letter with what was supposedly the author’s name and place of work in Sydney, threatened to kill Jews “like Hitler fumigate all Jews” [sic], adding, “You will not get away with damages in Lebanon.”

The letter was “not an isolated incident,” Gregory wrote, adding that the AJA has received numerous death threats since Oct. 7, 2023. Almost all Australian Jews have experienced antisemitism, he added.

“These narratives have become increasingly common within sections of the pro-Palestinian movement. When such falsehoods are normalized, it is Jewish Australians who often bear the consequences,” Gregory added.

On Dec. 14, 2025, two gunmen, allegedly Islamists, a father and a son, staged a terrorist attack that led to the death of 15 people at a Chanukah party on Bondi Beach in Sydney. The father was killed in a fire exchange, and the son is standing trial.

The government launched a committee of inquiry into antisemitism in Australia following the shooting. The committee is set to convene for the first time on Monday.
“Tomorrow marks the first day of hearings for the Royal Commission into antisemitism. We expect that antisemitic threats like this, which have become far too common, will be front and center in its considerations,” the AJA head said.

Gregory added, “I barely recognize the country we are living in today. October 7, 2023, marked a turning point for Jews in Australia. Stronger leadership from the federal government at an earlier stage could have helped prevent the sustained rise in hatred we have witnessed over the past two years, culminating in the Bondi massacre. Too often, we felt that our concerns were not taken seriously.”

Anti-Israel Bias Australia Diaspora Jewry
Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor is an award-winning journalist and news correspondent at JNS. A former fighter and counterintelligence analyst in the IDF, he has over a decade of field experience covering world events, including several conflicts and terrorist attacks, as a Europe correspondent based in the Netherlands. Canaan now lives in his native Haifa, Israel, with his wife and two children.
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