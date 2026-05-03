Holocaust memorial vandalized in Italy
“This is not a protest. It is hatred,” said Israel’s Foreign Ministry.
Israel’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday denounced as “moral depravity” the desecration of a Holocaust memorial in Turin, Italy, over the weekend.
“Only moral depravity could drive those who vandalized the stumbling blocks commemorating Jews deported to Nazi death camps,” the ministry tweeted, adding, “This is not a protest. It is hatred.”
The small brass “stones” comprising the memorial are part of a 1995 memorial art project across European cities, and are engraved with the name, date of birth, date of arrest, date of death (when known) and the concentration camp of the victim. They are placed on the buildings where the victim used to live.
Earlier this year, a mural depicting Holocaust survivor and Jewish Italian chemist Primo Levi that was created for International Holocaust Remembrance Day was vandalized mere days after it was unveiled in Milan.