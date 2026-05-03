More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Holocaust memorial vandalized in Italy

“This is not a protest. It is hatred,” said Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

May. 3, 2026
JNS Staff
A woman stands in front of a screen showing the names of those deported to death camps as they visit the Memoriale della Shoah ("Memorial of the Holocaust") in Milan. In this place, from 1943 to 1945, thousands of Jews were ordered onto trains headed for Auschwitz-Birkenau, Dachau and other concentration camps, Jan. 26, 2018. Photo by Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images.
A woman stands in front of a screen showing the names of those deported to death camps as they visit the Memoriale della Shoah (“Memorial of the Holocaust”) in Milan. In this place, from 1943 to 1945, thousands of Jews were ordered onto trains headed for Auschwitz-Birkenau, Dachau and other concentration camps, Jan. 26, 2018. Photo by Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images.
Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images
( May 3, 2026 / JNS )

Israel’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday denounced as “moral depravity” the desecration of a Holocaust memorial in Turin, Italy, over the weekend.

“Only moral depravity could drive those who vandalized the stumbling blocks commemorating Jews deported to Nazi death camps,” the ministry tweeted, adding, “This is not a protest. It is hatred.”

The small brass “stones” comprising the memorial are part of a 1995 memorial art project across European cities, and are engraved with the name, date of birth, date of arrest, date of death (when known) and the concentration camp of the victim. They are placed on the buildings where the victim used to live.

Earlier this year, a mural depicting Holocaust survivor and Jewish Italian chemist Primo Levi that was created for International Holocaust Remembrance Day was vandalized mere days after it was unveiled in Milan.

Europe Holocaust
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli soldiers locate and dismantle two weapon-manufacturing machines in the Nablus area. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF soldiers disperse rock throwers near Nablus after coming under attack
Troops opened fire to remove the danger. Several hits were reported.
May. 3, 2026
JNS Staff
A U.S. Army cannon crewmember assigned to Chaos Battery, 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Mobile Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), carries an M249 machine gun during an African Lion 26 live-fire exercise at Cap Draa, Tan-Tan, Morocco, April 21, 2026. Photo by Sgt. Christopher Sanchez/US Army.
World News
Two US service members missing during joint exercise in Morocco
The search is on-going, U.S. Africa Command said.
May. 3, 2026
JNS Staff
Mark Rowley Golders Green attack Jews UK United Kingdom
Antisemitism
London police chief says Jews facing ‘epidemic’ of antisemitism
Sir Mark Rowley, head of the Metropolitan Police, requested an additional 300 officers to defend the community.
May. 3, 2026
JNS Staff
A view of the Halutziot project, which includes the construction of a 55 megawatt solar power plant as a joint venture of the communities of the pioneering region established by the families of Gush Katif evacuees, in southern Israel, Nov. 16, 2017. Photo by Moshe Shai/Flash90.
Israel News
Israel’s largest solar power plant set to open in Negev in two years
The facility near Dimona will provide current at record low prices.
May. 3, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Single Candle
U.S. News
Body of WWII airman returned to New York more than 80 years after his death
“It is a great honor to welcome home a New Yorker who fought and died for our country, and the freedom and rights we have today,” said New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
May. 3, 2026
Israeli President Isaac Herzog touches down in Kazakhstan for an official visit, April 27, 2026. Photo by Haim Zach/GPO.
Israel News
Herzog to visit Panama, Costa Rica
The trip underscores Israel’s growing diplomatic outreach in Latin America, the President’s Office said.
May. 3, 2026
Steve Linde
Think Twice
Communism’s comeback and the surge of antisemitism
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin with guest Jonathan Brent, Ep. 220
Apr. 30, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Column: GLOBAL FOCUS
London stabbings shine light on Hamas’s success
Ben Cohen
Melanie Phillips
Column
The Palestinian laundromat
Melanie Phillips