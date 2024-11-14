JNS Press+
Two wounded in Hezbollah drone attack from Lebanon

More than 200 Hezbollah terrorists have been killed in Southern Lebanon through air and ground operations in the past week.

JNS Staff
Two Israelis wounded in a Hezbollah drone attack in Israel's north arrive at the emergency room of Haifa's Rambam Medical Center, Nov. 14, 2024. Credit: Rambam Medical Center.
(Nov. 14, 2024 | Updated Nov. 14, 13:20 / JNS)

Two people were moderately wounded when a Hezbollah suicide drone hit Moshav Eliakim, in the Megiddo region south of Haifa, on Thursday.

Rambam Medical Center in Haifa “received two people wounded in the incident involving the drone in the Eliakim area,” a hospital spokesman said.

“The wounded, who were evacuated by ambulances, arrived conscious, suffering from shrapnel wounds, which are currently classified as moderate,” he added. “They are undergoing a series of imaging tests.”

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed that “following alarms regarding the infiltration of hostile aircraft that were activated a short time ago in the north of the country, an unmanned aircraft was detected that crossed [from] the territory of Lebanon and fell in the Eliakim area.”

Earlier on Thursday, the IDF announced that over 140 Hezbollah rocket launchers in Southern Lebanon were destroyed by Israeli airstrikes over the past week.

The launchers posed an immediate threat to Israeli civilians and troops, according to the military.

Among the launchers destroyed were the ones used in attacks on the Western Galilee area on Wednesday night, as well as those used in attacks on central Israel on both Wednesday and Tuesday, the IDF said.

On Tuesday, the IAF eliminated a battalion commander and an anti-tank missile commander of Hezbollah’s Radwan Force in the coastal region. A Radwan Force company commander was also killed.

In the past week, the IDF has eliminated over 200 Hezbollah operatives in Southern Lebanon in air and ground operations, according to the IDF.

“These strikes further degrade Hezbollah’s capability to carry out terror attacks from Southern Lebanon against Israeli civilians on the northern border,” the army said. “The IDF will continue to operate to thwart any danger or threat against the State of Israel.”

IDF ground operations in Southern Lebanon continued on Thursday as part of “Operation Northern Arrows,” with troops over the past 24 hours locating and dismantling rocket and mortar launchers, as well as terrorist infrastructure, including underground sites and several explosives stockpiles.

In addition, the IAF conducted over 100 air strikes over the past 24 hours, targeting command centers, weapons storage facilities, launchers and terror infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah continued its rocket attacks on Israel on Thursday morning, triggering sirens in several communities in the country’s north.

On Wednesday, Hezbollah fired 50 rockets into Israeli territory.

