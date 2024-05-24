IDF recovers bodies of three more hostages in Gaza

(May 24, 2024 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces recovered the bodies of three more hostages from the Gaza Strip during an overnight operation, the military announced on Friday.

Orión Hernández Radoux, 30, Hanan Yablonka, 42, and Michel Nisenbaum, 59, were all killed on October 7, and then abducted by Hamas terrorists from the Mefalsim region.

The bodies were recovered in Jabalia in northern Gaza during a joint operation between the IDF and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) based on “precise intelligence” analyzed in the past few days.

Last week, Israel recovered from the enclave the bodies of hostages Shani Louk, 22, Amit Bouskila, 28, Ron Benjamin, 53, and Itzhak Gelerenter, 56.

Mexican-French national Hernández Radoux, the boyfriend of Louk, was at the Supernova music festival near Kibbutz Re’im along with Yablonka when it was attacked by invading Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7.

Nisenbaum, a Sderot resident, had been driving to the IDF’s Gaza Division base near Re’im to pick up his granddaughter, who was staying with her father, an officer in the military.

The bodies were identified at the National Institute of Forensic Medicine (Abu Kabir) and the families have been notified.

“We bow our heads in deep sorrow and embrace the grieving families in their difficult time. We have a national and moral duty to do everything in our power to return our abducted—the living and the deceased—and that is what we are doing,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday.

“I praise the IDF and security forces who acted with great courage in the heart of enemy territory in order to return them to their families and for burial in Israel,” he added.

President Isaac Herzog extended his condolences to the grieving families and reiterated his “full support to the courageous men and women of the IDF and Shin Bet, who are working tirelessly to return the hostages.

“It is our duty to bring everyone back—those still alive and those we must bring for burial in Israel. May the memory of Hanan, Orión and Michel be blessed,” said Herzog.