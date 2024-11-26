IDF soldier, 21, killed in northern Gaza Strip

( Nov. 26, 2024 / JNS)

IDF Sgt. Tamer Osman, 21, from Kfar Yasif, a soldier in the Nachshon Battalion, Kfir Brigade, fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip, the army reported on Tuesday.

His death brings to 806 the number of Israeli soldiers killed on all fronts since the start of the war.

Earlier Tuesday, a Hezbollah attack drone, launched from Lebanon, exploded in the Mount Hermon area of the Golan Heights without warning, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The military stated that the incident was under investigation.

In a separate incident on Tuesday, a reservist non-commissioned officer from the 8163rd Battalion of the Combat Engineering Corps was severely wounded during combat in the central Gaza Strip.

The IDF also announced on Tuesday morning that a soldier had succumbed to wounds incurred on Oct. 7th, 2023, while fighting terrorists during the Hamas-led invasion of southern Israel.

The soldier was identified as Sgt. 1st Class Yona Betzalel Brief, 23, a combat medic with the Duvdevan commando unit, from Modi’in.

Also on Tuesday morning, a home in the evacuated border town of Kiryat Shmona suffered a direct hit by a Hezbollah rocket. No injuries were reported.

Hezbollah launched 10 rockets at the Western Galilee overnight Monday, wounding two people in Nahariya, one of them seriously.

The couple, a 70-year-old woman and an 80-year-old man whose apartment suffered a direct hit, was evacuated to the city’s Galilee Medical Center in serious and mild condition, respectively, according to Zaki Heller, spokesperson for Magen David Adom emergency medical service.