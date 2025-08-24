IDF soldier KIA in Gaza, bringing wartime toll to 899

( Aug. 24, 2025 / JNS )

An Israel Defense Forces soldier was killed in action in the southern Gaza Strip, the military announced on Saturday night.

The slain troop was named as Lt. Ori Gerlic, 20, from Meitar, who served as a platoon commander in the Shimshon Battalion of the Kfir Brigade.

According to the Kan News public broadcaster, Gerlic was killed in an “operational accident” in the city of Khan Yunis. He was reportedly seriously wounded when an Israeli explosive device detonated under unclear circumstances. Despite efforts to save him in Gaza and later at Soroka Medical Center in Beersheva, he succumbed to his wounds.

On July 27, two IDF soldiers fell in Gaza. They were named as Capt. Amir Saad, 22, and Sgt. Inon Nuriel Vana, 20, who both served in the Golani Reconnaissance Battalion.

The death toll among Israeli troops since the start of the Gaza ground incursion on Oct. 27, 2023, stands at 455, and at 899 on all fronts since the Hamas-led massacre on Oct. 7, 2023, according to official IDF data.

Israel’s Ynet outlet reported that the Security Cabinet is scheduled to meet on Tuesday to approve plans for the IDF takeover of Gaza City, an operation dubbed “Gideon’s Chariots II.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Aug. 14 outlined his government’s parameters for ending the war against Hamas in Gaza.

The five conditions for victory include the full disarmament of Hamas; the return of all 50 remaining hostages kidnapped on Oct. 7, 2023; the demilitarization of the entire Strip; security control of Gaza; and establishing “an alternative civilian administration” in the enclave.