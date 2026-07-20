Igal Avanim

Islamabad is becoming a node linking Washington, Tehran, Riyadh and Ankara, bringing a nuclear-armed state that has never recognized Israel deeper into the strategic environment in which Israel operates.
The Anti-Defamation League told JNS that “the letter contains explicit, threatening language targeting Jewish people and relies on vile antisemitic tropes that have historically been used to incite violence.”
According to CyberWell, social media posts tied to the 2026 FIFA World Cup falsely claim the Argentine soccer star is Jewish or controlled by Jews while recycling conspiracy theories about Jewish control of FIFA.
Islamabad is becoming a node linking Washington, Tehran, Riyadh and Ankara, bringing a nuclear-armed state that has never recognized Israel deeper into the strategic environment in which Israel operates.
The Anti-Defamation League told JNS that “the letter contains explicit, threatening language targeting Jewish people and relies on vile antisemitic tropes that have historically been used to incite violence.”
According to CyberWell, social media posts tied to the 2026 FIFA World Cup falsely claim the Argentine soccer star is Jewish or controlled by Jews while recycling conspiracy theories about Jewish control of FIFA.