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News   Israel News

Avian flu detected at northern Israel duck farm

Israel confirms its first H5N1 bird flu case of the 2025–26 season at a Jezreel Valley duck farm, culling the flock and tightening biosecurity to protect poultry and consumers.

Jan. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
A worker wearing a protective suit walks at a poultry farm that was culling its thousands of ducks on Oct. 27, 2025 in Neuruppin, Germany. Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images.
A worker wearing a protective suit walks at a poultry farm that was culling its thousands of ducks on Oct. 27, 2025 in Neuruppin, Germany. Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images.
( Jan. 6, 2026 / JNS )

Israel’s Agriculture and Food Security Ministry on Monday reported an outbreak of highly contagious H5N1 bird flu at a northern farm, marking the country’s first case in a year.

The outbreak occurred in a flock of 2,000 41‑week‑old ducks in Moshav Sde Yaakov in the Emek Jezreel Regional Council.

The World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), citing Israeli officials, said on Tuesday that the outbreak had killed 90 birds. Authorities culled the remaining ducks as a precaution, according to the Paris-based organization.

Veterinary services at the Israeli ministry set up a quarantine zone of 6.2 miles (10 kilometers) around the infected poultry facilities after samples were sent to ministry laboratories, confirming the suspicion.

“This is the first case of avian influenza diagnosed in the current season (2025–26) in commercial poultry farms, while in the previous flu season (2024–25), the ministry handled 16 avian influenza outbreaks,” the ministry said.

Avian influenza has devastated poultry flocks worldwide in recent years, disrupting supply chains, driving up food prices and raising concerns about potential human transmission.

“The ministry emphasizes that meat, poultry and eggs should be purchased only at organized sales and marketing points,” according to the ministry’s statement. “Eggs must be labeled and packaged in a carton or plastic. In addition, eggs and poultry should only be consumed after they have been thoroughly cooked, baked or fried to prevent health hazards.”

Food and Drink Agriculture
JNS Staff
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