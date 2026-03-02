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CENTCOM: Carrier USS ‘Gerald Ford’ ‘in the fight’

The U.S. military lambastes the Islamic Republic for indiscriminately targeting civilian sites across the Middle East.

Mar. 2, 2026
JNS Staff

CENTCOM: Carrier USS ‘Gerald Ford’ ‘in the fight’

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Operation Epic Fury
Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS “Thomas Hudner” fires a Tomahawk land attack missile in support of “Operation Epic Fury” on March 1, 2026. Photo by U.S. Navy via Getty Images.

The largest warship ever built, the aircraft carrier USS “Gerald R. Ford,” “is in the fight with U.S. forces supporting ‘Operation Epic Fury’—launching aircraft from the Eastern Mediterranean Sea,” U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) declared on Monday.

The giant vessel is reportedly stationed off the coast of Israel.

In a separate tweet, CENTCOM summarized the first 24 hours of its operations against Iran, saying that its forces “are striking targets to dismantle the Iranian regime’s security apparatus, prioritizing locations that pose an immediate threat.”

It further described the types of targets that it has struck, such as Iranian command and control centers, Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) joint headquarters, ballistic missile sites, navy ships, submarines, anti-ship missile sites and military communication capabilities.

Additionally, Central Command posted footage of the U.S. Air Force’s B-2 stealth bombers in action.

On Saturday night, B-2s “armed with 2,000 lb. bombs, struck Iran’s hardened ballistic missile facilities. No nation should ever doubt America’s resolve,” it wrote.

In another statement on Sunday, CENTCOM enumerated some of the civilian sites that the Iranian forces have targeted since the launch of “Operation Epic Fury” on Feb. 28.

The “Iranian Ambassador to the U.N. stated their response has been directed solely and exclusively at the bases and assets of the United States,” CENTCOM tweeted. This is a “lie,” CENTCOM said.

The Islamic Republic “is actively targeting civilians and has attacked more than a dozen locations,” including Dubai International Airport; Kuwait International Airport; Zayed International Airport, Dubai; Erbil International Airport, Iraq; Fairmont Palm Hotel, Dubai; Burj Al Arab Hotel, Dubai; Crowne Plaza Hotel, Bahrain; Port of Dubai; residential areas in Beit Shemesh, Israel; residential areas in Tel Aviv, Israel; residential area of Era Views Towers, Bahrain; residential areas in Qatar.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry released footage on Sunday that illustrates the civilian areas impacted by Iran’s missile launches across the Middle East.

“The Iranian Regime is targeting civilians across the region in seven countries, including Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. While Israel targets terrorists and military infrastructure, Iran strikes innocent civilians in their homes,” the Israeli ministry tweeted.

Iranian Ambassador to the U.N. Amir Saeid Iravani spoke at a Security Council meeting on Sunday, condemning the “manifest aggression” of the United States and Israel. He branded the attacks on Iran as “unlawful” and “unprovoked.”

Middle East Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
JNS Staff
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