Herzog honors women on International Women’s Day

Israeli President Isaac Herzog paid tribute on Sunday to women in Israel’s security, emergency response and public services, posting a video message on X in honor of International Women’s Day.

“Brave and impressive women lead the way in every field,” Herzog wrote, highlighting female firefighters and others who “dedicate their lives to saving lives and protecting public safety.”

Herzog called for greater female representation in both frontline roles and leadership positions, saying it would benefit “society and the country as a whole.”