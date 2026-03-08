Herzog honors women on International Women’s Day
Israel’s president praises female firefighters and emergency workers, calling for greater representation of women in leadership and frontline roles across Israel.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog paid tribute on Sunday to women in Israel’s security, emergency response and public services, posting a video message on X in honor of International Women’s Day.
“Brave and impressive women lead the way in every field,” Herzog wrote, highlighting female firefighters and others who “dedicate their lives to saving lives and protecting public safety.”
Herzog called for greater female representation in both frontline roles and leadership positions, saying it would benefit “society and the country as a whole.”
נשים אמיצות ומרשימות מובילות את העשייה בכל התחומים - בביטחון, בשירותי החירום וההצלה, בעשיה חברתית וחינוכית. יום האישה הבין-לאומי הוא הזדמנות מיוחדת להצדיע להן על ההובלה בנחישות, במקצועיות, עם לב ישראלי ענק ורוח גדולה.— יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) March 8, 2026
שמחנו כל-כך לפגוש השבוע לוחמות אש, נשים פורצות דרך ואמיצות… pic.twitter.com/VdjsfxlweC