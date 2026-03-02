Herzog: ‘Iranian regime clear and imminent threat to world peace’
The Israeli president urges global unity to confront Tehran’s aggression at the site of a Tel Aviv missile strike.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Sunday accused the Iranian regime of threatening global peace following overnight attacks on Tel Aviv, saying Jerusalem and its allies are acting together against Tehran.
“The Iranian regime is a clear and imminent threat to world peace,” Herzog wrote on X, adding that Iranian missiles and drones “are taking the lives of innocent civilians across the Middle East.”
Across the Middle East, the Iranian regime's murderous missiles and UAVs are taking the lives of innocent civilians.— יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) March 1, 2026
At the site of Iran’s attack on Tel Aviv overnight, my message was clear: peace is possible - but first we have to fight this terror together! pic.twitter.com/DkVnQyaTfX
He spoke after visiting the site of the Tel Aviv strike and during an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash. A woman was killed and more than 20 people were hurt when Iranian missiles slammed into a residential block in the coastal city.
The Iranian regime is a clear and imminent threat to world peace.— יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) March 1, 2026
That’s why we are operating against them, together with our allies.
A clip from my interview on CNN today with @DanaBashCNN: pic.twitter.com/LbF1iXhZTX
Herzog on Monday visited the site in Beit Shemesh that an Iranian missile hit a day earlier, killing nine people and wounding more than two dozen others, including a young girl who was one of two people seriously wounded by the direct impact.