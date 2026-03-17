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Six lightly injured by Hezbollah rockets in Nahariya

Six people suffered smoke inhalation in the attack on the northern coastal city as the Health Ministry reports thousands hospitalized since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion.”

Mar. 17, 2026
JNS Staff

Six lightly injured by Hezbollah rockets in Nahariya

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Firefighters work at the site of a strike in the northern Israeli city of Nahariya on March 16, 2026. Photo by Odd Andersen / AFP via Getty Images.
Firefighters work at the site of a strike in the northern Israeli city of Nahariya on March 16, 2026. Photo by Odd Andersen / AFP via Getty Images.

Six people suffered mild smoke inhalation on Monday, according to Magen David Adom, after Hezbollah rocket fire from Lebanon struck the northern Israeli coastal city of Nahariya.

The injured—two teenage girls and four adults—were treated by paramedics and evacuated to the Galilee Medical Center.

Maj. Gen. Shai Klapper, commander of the Israel Defense Forces Home Front Command, visited the impact site and credited residents who stayed in protected spaces with saving their own lives.

“Because they were in protected spaces, lives were saved, and these families are alive,” he said, urging Israelis to continue following Home Front Command safety directives.

Klapper also thanked Nahariya’s municipal leadership for its “professional and courageous” response.

Meanwhile, the Iranian regime continued firing missiles at Israel, including a launch early Tuesday, with no reports of casualties or impacts, according to MDA.

Sirens sounded for Iranian ballistic missile attacks into the afternoon, with millions in central Israel sheltering in protected spaces. No injuries were reported by MDA in the latest barrage, the sixth since midnight. Rescue forces responded to reports of impact sites, possibly caused by cluster munitions or debris from intercepted projectiles.

According to the Israeli Health Ministry, since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion” on Feb. 28, 3,530 people had been evacuated to hospitals as of 7 a.m. Tuesday, with 86 still hospitalized—eight who suffered severe injuries and are listed in serious condition, 16 who suffered moderate injuries and are listed in satisfactory or serious condition, 60 who suffered light injuries and are listed in good condition, and two being treated for anxiety.

In the past 24 hours alone, it said, 70 new casualties were admitted, including four with moderate injuries, nine suffering from anxiety and dozens who suffered light injuries and are listed in good condition.

Since the beginning of the war, 15 civilians have been killed in Israel.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Tuesday praised staff at Jerusalem’s Herzog Medical Center for their dedication and professionalism amid Israel’s ongoing military campaign against Iran, calling the hospital’s efforts “a tremendous source of pride.”

During a visit to the facility—one of the largest in the Middle East specializing in rehabilitation, geriatrics, psychiatry and mental health—Herzog said hundreds of patients had been safely moved to fortified areas within hours while treatment continued underground.

He thanked the management and medical teams for embodying “the Israeli spirit of dedication and mutual responsibility” as they cared for patients under difficult conditions.

Iran IDF Hezbollah
JNS Staff
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