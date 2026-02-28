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Historic Israeli Air Force operation: 200 fighter jets hammer Iran

The operation involved hundreds of munitions targeting roughly 500 objectives, including missile launchers and aerial defense systems.

Feb. 28, 2026
David Isaac

Historic Israeli Air Force operation: 200 fighter jets hammer Iran

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IAF commander Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar (center) monitors “Operation Roaring Lion,” Feb. 28, 2026. Credit: IDF.
IAF commander Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar (center) monitors “Operation Roaring Lion,” Feb. 28, 2026. Credit: IDF.

Two hundred fighter jets streaked across Israel’s skies with a thunderous roar, in “the largest military flyover” in Israeli Air Force history, the Israel Defense Forces said on Saturday.

“The IDF completed an extensive attack against the missile array and the defense systems of the Iranian terror regime in western and central Iran,” the military said in a statement.

The operation, based on high-quality military intelligence, involved hundreds of munitions targeting roughly 500 objectives, including surface-to-surface missile launchers and aerial defense systems.

The strikes significantly degraded Iran’s anti-aircraft capabilities and thwarted planned missile attacks against Israeli civilian population centers.

Among the targets was a missile site near Tabriz, used by Iran’s surface-to-surface missile units and assessed as a launch point for planned large-scale attacks on Israel.

The IDF said the destruction of key air defense systems enabled Israeli aircraft to operate more freely over Iranian territory, expanding aerial superiority and reducing threats to both IAF planes and Israeli civilians.

The operation follows Israel’s June 2025 campaign targeting Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile infrastructure, which severely degraded Tehran’s air defense network and contributed to Israel’s ability to quickly establish effective control of the skies over key operational areas.

The military said operations remain ongoing, adding that Israel will continue efforts to degrade “every aspect of the Iranian regime.”

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