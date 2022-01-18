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News   Israel News

Historic scroll found at Ben-Gurion House ‘shines with the Zionist story’

The scroll, originally presented to David Ben-Gurion by children at the Jerusalem school that hosted the first KKL-JNF meeting, was on the premises for years, but was only examined recently.

Jan. 18, 2022
Israeli Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion speaking in the Knesset on Jan, 1, 1957. Credit: National Photo Archive via Wikimedia Commons.
Israeli Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion speaking in the Knesset on Jan, 1, 1957. Credit: National Photo Archive via Wikimedia Commons.

A scroll presented to Israel’s first prime minister, David Ben-Gurion, during a tree-planting ceremony in 1949 was recently found at Ben-Gurion House in Tel Aviv.

The scroll was presented to Ben-Gurion by students at the Jerusalem school where the first Keren Kayameth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund meeting was held. It contains Zionist stories stressing the importance of planting trees, fighting for the land and returning to the land of our forefathers.

The document had been on the premises for years, but was only unrolled and examined recently, following renovations to the building.

Curators at Ben-Gurion House say that “the scroll was closed in its wrapping for years, and that can be seen in its good state of preservation. Its content has never been presented at the house and it shines with the Zionist story.”

Ayelet Nahmias-Verbin, chairwoman of the Ben-Gurion House board of directors, said that the scroll will be on display this week and throughout the coming month.

“The house, which Ben-Gurion left to the state, tells the story of Israel through his vision and the decisions made under its roof,” said Nahmias-Verbin.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

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